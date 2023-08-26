The Laramie High boys and girls cross-country teams won both team titles on Friday at the Beartrap Invitational in Casper.

Both teams ran a 5,000-meter race on Casper Mountain. The LHS boys beat out a field of 11 teams, and the girls finished first out of seven competing teams.


