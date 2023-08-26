The Laramie High boys and girls cross-country teams won both team titles on Friday at the Beartrap Invitational in Casper.
Both teams ran a 5,000-meter race on Casper Mountain. The LHS boys beat out a field of 11 teams, and the girls finished first out of seven competing teams.
On the girls side, freshman Lainey Berryhill finished fourth overall and first for the Lady Plainsmen with a time of 20 minutes, 27.44 seconds. Freshman Claire Arnes finished fifth at 20:50.32 and sophomore Libbie Roesler placed seventh at 21:11.10.
Senior Addison Forry finished 12th with a time of 22:00.39, senior Leah Schabron finished 19th at 22:31.49, sophomore Devani Romero finished 28th at 23:34.95 and freshman Anna Kaiser finished 40th at 24:24.45.
In the team standings behind Laramie, Sheridan finished second, Natrona County third, Kelly Walsh fourth, Thunder Basin fifth, Campbell County sixth and Douglas seventh.
On the boys side, senior Dominic Eberle finished third with a time of 16:59.79, junior Gideon Moore finished fourth at 17:40.35 and junior Jack Voos finished 10th at 18:04.43.
Freshman Flint Hartsky finished 11th at 18:15.57 and sophomore Flynn Arnold finished 31st at 19:25.21.
In the team standings, Riverton finished second, Kelly Walsh third, Sheridan fourth, Natrona County fifth, Thunder Basin sixth, Lander seventh, Rock Springs eighth, Campbell County ninth, Rawlins 10th and Douglas 11th.
LHS will return to action for the University of Wyoming Invite at 7 a.m. next Saturday at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.