The Laramie High diving team started the season on fire, racking up 18 top-five finishes in four events.
The team consists of freshman Brynlee Enevoldsen juniors Maggie Turpin, Rowyn Birdsley, Addison Fowler, Eva Griffiths and Emma Henry.
In high school, divers only compete on a 1-meter springboard. In college, divers use a 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard and a 10-meter platform.
Divers are scored by a panel of judges, and the amount of judge’s changes from meet to meet. At the high school level, there will be an odd number of judges, typically five people, but there can be as few as three judges and as many as seven.
Diving is based on a three-judge score. If there are five judges, they each give a score for the highest and lowest dive. Next, they add up the three scores in the middle and multiply that score by the degree of difficulty for the dive.
If there are only three judges, the highest and lowest scores are dropped.
There is a diving federation that sets the degree of difficulty for each type of dive. It’s based on how many summersaults, twists and what position a diver is in.
One example is the forward diving pike, a move that requires the diver to bend at the waist with their legs straight and in front of the their face. A forward diving pike has a degree of difficulty score of 1.3 on a 1-meter springboard, according to diverline.com
Numerically, diving is a small sport across the country. Having multiple years of experience in the sport is uncommon.
Turpin and Birdsley have a combined 6½ years of experience for LHS, and that has been reflected by their consistent placement at the top of the scoreboard this season.
Turpin has a 10-year background in gymnastics and enjoys the connection to flipping, body awareness and airtime between the two sports.
“As a little kid, I had a lot of energy,” Turpin told WyoSports on Tuesday. “My parents put me in sports, and I put my heart and soul into gymnastics. Then, I thought as I’m getting into high school, there’s not really a competitive level for gymnastics, especially in Wyoming.
“I thought diving sounded really cool and it was familiar for me thanks to gymnastics. Because of that, I caught on quick, and I think it’s made diving more enjoyable, and I’ve been in love with the sport ever since.”
Birdsley was inspired to dive by her older brother when she was in the seventh grade. Like Turpin, Birdsley fell in love with the sport quickly.
“We were messing around at a school that had a diving board and my brother started taking lessons,” Birdsley said. “I thought that looked like fun and wanted to try. I was also a dancer for almost 10 years, and I feel the beauty and grace that comes into play with dancing also shows in diving.”
The two said the team is together practicing a lot in the offseason and spent 20 hours per week at the pool over the summer. In addition to training, the team also participates in club diving year-round.
The team sees the keys to diving as having confidence and understanding that nerves can have a big impact on each dive. The girls all have a similar competitive edge to want to be the best at any given meet.
“Winning is a big part of it, but just doing the best we can and supporting others,” Turpin said about her main focus this season.
Birdsley agreed that supporting her teammates and competing with them to be the best is what keeps the team close.
“I try my best to be in the top five every time, even though it doesn’t always work out that way,” Birdsley said. “Even when dive gets done first, I like to stay and support the swimmers and the rest of the divers.”
Technique is a huge part of a diver’s performance and how each one score points. There are four different directions someone can dive, including forward, backward, reversing and inward.
“(It’s important to be) really attentive to detail and really attentive to lines and if my toes are pointed and if my body is tight,” Turpin said. “Those are the things that can make a dive go from a low score to a high score.”
Birdsley likes to stay well-rounded. She works on many different skills, and tries to be sound in each one.
“I usually talk to my coach to pick a couple of things for me to focus on,” Birdsley said. “There are a lot of ins and outs every day in this sport.”
Entering the water is obviously one of the most important aspects of diving. A diver wants to remain graceful and get into the water smoothly.
“When you break the water, you create what is called a rip, and when you do that, you want a bubble to surround your body, creating less of a splash,” Turpin said. “It’s more or less about being really tight and having a good entry. Initially, a good read leads to a good entry.”
Diving isn’t dangerous in the same way as football, where an athlete is constantly putting their body through hard hits. Many divers hit the springboard on the way down, and that has become something that isn’t unusual in the sport.
Chances of injury can be avoided by good technique and coaching. LHS dive coach Ben Herdt has previous stops with the University of Wyoming, the University of California and Diving South Australia, where he has coached NCAA Zone qualifiers, NCAA Championship qualifiers and Mountain West champions.
“Ben is amazing,” Turpin said. “He’s so attentive and great at what he does. He puts our safety first over anything else. We know that when we’re trying something new, we can trust him. There is little to no danger when you’re working with him because of how good he is.”
Herdt works the divers through their nerves. He will walk someone through a new maneuver until they have it down pat, and uses different techniques to help the divers get into a routine.
“They do a lot of trampoline work and a lot of dry board work where they’re bouncing on a diving board with a harness,” LHS swim coach Tamara Bretting said. “They land on a mat instead of the pool, and this usually takes place at (UW’s) campus. Our diving coach is world class. We are just lucky he loves Laramie.”
Added Turpin: “(Herdt is) very good at pushing you to be a better athlete, but not letting that define your worth. He lets us do belt work, where they hook us to a harness that allows us to enter the water easier. We do a lot of different lineups and drills to make us more prepared.”
Herdt also has a knack for bringing teammates together to be excited for a new task. He understands that diving is a new sport for many people and can be unsettling.
“He brings a lot to our community,” Birdsley said. “We have a little cheer that we do, and we all cheer for each other. He helps facilitate this community that we have around this team, and it makes going to practice so fun. I’m always willing to try new things knowing I have Ben’s support.”
Diving may be an individual sport by default, but that doesn’t mean the members of the team don’t create personal bonds with each other.
“I couldn’t do what I do without the people around me,” Turpin said. “If anyone does bad, it’s nice being able to talk to your teammates and to take your mind off things. Ultimately, you can do so much, but it helps to have great coaching and a great team behind you.”
The more someone dives, the easier it becomes to predict the judges’ score. The difference between a good dive and a bad one isn’t just visual to the crowd, but it’s something each diver feels during the performance.
“Once you’ve been diving for a while, it feels like you suck through the water,” Birdsley said. “You create that bubble, and if you can fit your body through that bubble before it closes on you, it will feel like you went straight through the water.
“It feels amazing, and a lot of the time and during meets, you can tell if I think I had a good dive because I always get really excited. It feels way different when you don’t hit right.”
The future of the LHS diving team remains in good hands as Bretting and Herdt also coach the middle school team. LHS swim competes with volleyball for many of the same athletes once they get to high school, as both have a fall season.
“We have high participation,” Bretting said. “Once they get to high school, swimming is no longer five weeks of fun. It’s 12 weeks of dedicated work.”
