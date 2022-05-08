LARAMIE — The Laramie High track and field varsity teams had a final tune-up Friday at the Wiseman Invitational in Torrington before the focus turns to the postseason meets.
Other than competing at a meet with the warmest conditions of the spring so far, another highlight was Laramie’s 4x400-meter relay teams accounted for two of the three event wins.
The Lady Plainsmen team of senior Cassie Wulff, sophomores Leah Schabron and Addie Forry and senior Carey Berendsen won in 4 minutes, 10.40 seconds. Torrington was second in 4:17.72.
The Plainsmen team of senior Cameron Burns, junior Meyer Smith and senior William McCrea (anchor leg name unavailable) finished first in 3:26.74. Cheyenne East was runner-up in 3:28.28.
The other event win for Laramie was the boys sprint medley team of senior Quail Perkins, freshman Jackson Reed, McCrea and Smith when they finished in 3:38.29. East was runner-up again in 3:42.66.
The Plainsmen were third overall with 104.5 team points among 10 regional teams. Cheyenne Central was first at 173.5 and Cheyenne East second at 131.
The Lady Plainsmen were fourth with 91 points behind Central (169.5), East (126.5) and host Torrington (114.5).
Laramie also combined for four second-place finishes and four for third place.
In one of the closest photo finishes of the meet, Berendsen was runner-up in the 800 in 2:23.37. Central senior Kaya Pillivant just edged her out in 2:23.18.
Forry was second in the 1,600 in 5:212.08, and sophomore Andee Dory was third in the 100 in 13.07. The LHS girls 4x100 relay team of senior Mischa Yurista, freshman Kamrie Bingham, Wulff and junior Kodi Johnson was third in 52.58.
Plainsman senior Russell King was second in the 800 at 2:06.73, and sophomore Dominic Eberle was runner-up in the 1,600 at 4:42.11. Senior Jackson Devine was third in the 300 hurdles at 44.04, and junior Adrien Calderon was third in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 12 feet, 9 inches.
Laramie will be hosting the Class 4A East regional meet May 13-14 at Deti Stadium. The state championships are slated for May 19-21 in Casper.
SOFTBALL
The fourth-ranked Lady Plainsmen softball team finished the regular season with a home split against third-ranked Thunder Basin Friday at Aragon Softball Complex.
Laramie lost the first East Conference contest 9-1 and rebounded for a 7-5 nonconference win against the Lady Bolts.
The Lady Plainsmen are now 14-9 overall and 6-5 in conference action with a final doubleheader scheduled at Cheyenne East on Thursday, which was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
In the first game last Friday, Thunder Basin (20-3, 9-2) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open what was a 2-1 lead. The Lady Bolts combined for 12 hits against Laramie’s starter Janey Adair and five of the nine runs were earned. Adair had nine strikeouts and one walk.
Thunder Basin junior pitcher Ella Partlow kept the Lady Plainsmen’s bats in check. Partlow also went the distance of seven innings, allowing three hits, one unearned run and two walks with 16 strikeouts.
The Lady Plainsmen back in their final home game by rallying for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Senior third baseman Taylor Gamroth had the big hit with a go-ahead two-run single. Laramie had 10 hits with Adair (playing center field) and sophomore left fielder Marisol Gomez recording doubles. Gomez was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Also recording two hits was sophomore catcher Emilee Sirdoreus, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Laramie sophomore pitcher Paige Weller went all seven innings with 12 hits, five runs (three earned), three strikeouts, and most importantly no walks.
There is not a regional softball tournament as the top four teams from the East and West conferences advance to the state tournament, scheduled for May 19-21 in Gillette.
GOLF
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen golf teams played Friday in the one-day Rawlins Spring Invitational at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course.
The LHS girls took the team title by one stroke over Natrona County with a total to par of plus-110.
Finishing in the top-10 for the Lady Plainsmen were senior Emma Welniak and junior Samantha Kitchen (tied for fifth, 107) and junior Grace Kordon (ninth, 112).
Senior Jackson McClaren paced the Plainsmen when he finished in a three-way tie for third with a round of 78. Four other Plainsmen took four of the five places from 13th to 17th. They were sophomores Colin Suloff (13th, 87) and James Trask (14th, 88), senior Caden McFate (16th, 91) and junior Aiden Buchanan (17th, 92).
The LHS boys were third out of eight teams with a total to par of plus-56.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen are next scheduled to play next Friday in the Wheatland Invitational before the two-day East Conference tournament scheduled for May 15-16 in Sheridan.