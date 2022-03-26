After an initial weekend of games to fine-tune a bit, the Laramie High soccer and softball teams on Friday got right into Class 4A East Conference action.
The Lady Plainsmen soccer team opened the conference schedule with a 2-1 comeback win against Campbell County at Deti Stadium.
The LHS girls were down 1-0 at halftime and scored the equalizer four minutes after the break. Lexi Lucero notched the goal on a direct free kick from about 45 yards out.
The game-winner for the Lady Plainsmen (4-0 overall, 1-0 East) was with 11 minutes left on the clock and by virtue of another direct free kick from Libby Goodspeed. Kaylee Kern capitalized during a scramble in the box with Campbell County (0-2, 0-1) defenders to put the ball into the net.
“(I’m) really proud of the group coming back from falling behind in the game,” Lady Plainsmen coach Justine Tydings said in an email to WyoSports. “They executed the game plan well.”
Laramie had 16 shots on goal and three corner kicks. Lady Plainsman goalkeeper Mckenna Barham had four saves.
The LHS girls will next host Sheridan at 11 a.m. today, depending on the length of the prior junior varsity match. If a full junior varsity match is played the varsity start time will be at noon.
Sheridan (2-1, 1-0) beat Cheyenne South 2-0 also on Friday.
The 4A fifth-ranked Plainsmen soccer team (3-1, 1-0) also came from behind for a 2-1 win to start league play Friday night at Campbell County.
The Camels (0-2, 0-1) scored the first goal when Plainsman goalkeeper Talon Luckie came out for a save attempt and was hit just as the ball arrived. Luckie, injured on the play, was replaced by Sage Ahern in net.
The Plainsmen tied the match 10 minutes later when Cameron Hoberg converted a breakaway opportunity and got his shot low and inside the near post.
Laramie took the lead for good when Sammy Heaney beat his defender and passed the ball from right of the box to Landon Whisenant, who one-touched the ball for the finish.
“I was happy with how our team moved the ball and was able to create really nice opportunities on goal,” Plainsmen coach Anne Moore said in an email to WyoSports. “We just need to be more efficient at putting the ball in the back of the net given the number of shots we took.”
Laramie outshot Campbell County 30 to four, also hitting the post and crossbar twice each.
The LHS boys will next play at fourth-ranked Sheridan (3-0, 1-0) at noon today. The Broncs beat Cheyenne South 4-0 also on Friday night.
The third-ranked Lady Plainsmen softball team improved to 5-0 overall and won its East opener during the first game of a doubleheader in Wheatland.
Laramie won the conference contest 21-1 with the help from six home runs.
The Lady Plainsmen then shutout Wheatland 15-0 in the nightcap. More information from the games was not available by press time.