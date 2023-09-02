LARAMIE — The Laramie High football team was on the road for the second consecutive week to start the season, dropping game two 45-0 to Campbell County in Gillette.

The Plainsmen defense got off to a slow start with Campbell County opening the game with a four-play, 66-yard drive in less than two minutes. The drive saw gains of 10, 41 and 14 yards before a quarterback sneak by Mason Drube put the Camels up by a touchdown.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

