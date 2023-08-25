The Laramie Plainsmen varsity football team will open the season Friday at 7 p.m. against Natrona County in Casper.

The Mustangs are celebrating senior night, and there will be pre-game festivities, which pushed the game back from the normal 6 p.m. start time. This will be the only game this season where the Plainsmen start at a time other than 6 p.m.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

