The Laramie High football team scored its first points of the season during a 58-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Sheridan on Friday at Deti Stadium.
The Plainsmen’s first and only touchdown of the game came on a 3-yard completion from junior quarterback Fisher Frude to junior wide receiver Max Alexander to open the fourth quarter against the Broncs.
The scoring drive lasted eight plays and totaled 80 yards. The touchdown was the first for both Frude as a passer and Alexander as a receiver in their careers.
“That was overcoming the initial intimidation,” LHS head coach Paul Ronga said after the game. “I think the players stood up and showed they could play better, but there were still some alarming things in the first half that we have to look at.”
The Broncs came to Laramie on fire to take on the Plainsmen in their home-opener, coming away with the 51-point win. Sheridan (3-0) entered play with the No. 1 team defense in Class 4A through the first two games, allowing just 150 yards of offense per game.
Laramie lost its starting center, senior Jamison Bade, in the previous game against Campbell County. LHS ran a rotation of players at the position Friday, leaning primarily on sophomores Kolton Denham and Reef Spisak.
Sheridan’s no huddle offense put pressure on the Plainsmen right away. The Broncs’ opening 11-play drive ended in a 6-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Dominick Berrettini.
LHS struggled on its first defensive drive, earning three consecutive encroachment penalties.
A modest crowd Plainsmen fans energized the team to start the game as they quickly moved the ball into Sheridan territory, but the drive was halted when Frude was stripped during a sack. The turnover was Sheridan’s fifth on the season.
The turnover proved to be costly for the Plainsmen. Sheridan senior Dane Steel subbed into quarterback for the Broncs and ran a 3-yard touchdown out of the wildcat formation to put Sheridan up 14-0.
Momentum stayed with the Broncs as they scored on Berrettini’s second rushing touchdown of the game. Early into Laramie’s next drive, Frude lost another fumble that was recovered by Sheridan.
Berrettini completed a short pass to Kelten Crow to score the fourth touchdown of the game for Sheridan on the first play of the second quarter, giving the Broncs a commanding 28-0 lead.
Sheridan continued its display of offense by completing a 39-yard wide receiver screen pass from Berrettini to Steel for a touchdown to put the Broncs up five scores.
Laramie subbed Alexander in at quarterback to open its next drive, with Frude at wide receiver. Unfortunately for LHS, nothing materialized and the drive resulted in a punt.
The punt was returned by Steel for a touchdown, and LHS was staring at a 41-0 deficit after a missed extra point.
“When the game starts to get away from us, we seem to have mental lapses,” Ronga said. “We had a player not come out, then we had a penalty trying to sub people back in on that play. They weren’t getting set, and Sheridan capitalized on that.”
The Broncs quickly made the score 48-0 with a defensive score. Sophomore Breck Reed returned an Alexander interception for a touchdown. The interception was made after Frude slipped during his route.
Sheridan scored two consecutive touchdowns without taking an offensive snap. The Broncs tallied 16 first downs in the first half alone.
“We spoke long and hard at halftime about winning the second half,” Ronga said. “Coming out and doing better for the second half and doing something for our fans that came and stayed out to support us tonight.”
On the first drive of the third quarter, Frude exited the game with an injury, walking off under his own power with a trainer. LHS’ drive ended shortly after, and Ennist took over punting duties from Frude, booting one to midfield from the Plainsmen endzone.
Sheridan opened the second half offensively with backups in the game. The Broncs nailed a 45-yard field goal to make the score 51-0. The 45-yard attempt was the second furthest successful field goal attempt in 4A this season.
On LHS’ next possession, Frude returned to the game. Opening the fourth, the plan clicked for the Plainsmen offense, and they scored their first points of the season on Frude’s connection to Alexander. Frude made the extra point to make the score 51-7.
Momentum wouldn’t carry over to the defensive side of the ball, and Sheridan scored on its next drive on a 7-yard handoff to sophomore Keegan Rager to make the game 58-7.
The remainder of the fourth quarter was played without a score. Laramie punted once before Sheridan ran out the remainder of the clock.
“We showed we’re capable of moving the ball versus the best in the state,” Ronga said. “But the problem was, we put the ball on the turf back-to-back drives. We had an open receiver slip on the play twice and the ball went incomplete because of that. The turnovers are a major concern.”
Laramie returns to action on next Friday against the Cheyenne East (3-0) for senior night. The Thunderbirds beat Thunder Basin (2-1) 52-7 on Friday.
