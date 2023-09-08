The Laramie High football team scored its first points of the season during a 58-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Sheridan on Friday at Deti Stadium.

The Plainsmen’s first and only touchdown of the game came on a 3-yard completion from junior quarterback Fisher Frude to junior wide receiver Max Alexander to open the fourth quarter against the Broncs.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

