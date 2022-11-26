LARAMIE — As the Laramie High activities and athletics transition from the fall schedules to the winter slates, many football and volleyball players were recently recognized by coaches from around the state for Class 4A All-State and All-Conference teams.
Football
Senior Adrien Calderon led the Plainsmen pack with four honors, including second team All-State and first team All-Conference as a wide receiver on offense, honorable mention All-Conference offensive player of the year and second team All-Conference as a defensive back.
Senior Abraham Bangoura was second team All-State and first team All-Conference as an offensive lineman and honorable mention for All-Conference offensive lineman of the year.
Senior Christopher Gonzales was second team All-State and first team All-Conference as a defensive lineman.
Senior Mason Branch was second team All-Conference as a receiver and as a defensive back.
Junior Porter Trabing, a utility player playing running back, receiver and cornerback was second team at large All-Conference and honorable mention at large All-Conference offense.
Junior Ben Malone was second team All-Conference for quarterback.
Junior Tyler Ennist was honorable mention All-Conference as kicking specialist.
Senior Mike Jaskolski and junior Dakota Ledford were second team All-Conference linebackers.
Senior lineman Jessie Cruz was honorable mention at large All-Conference defense.
Volleyball
Senior defensive specialist Taylor Tyser and junior setter Maddy Stucky were named to the All-State team.
It was Stucky’s third All-State honor after previously being selected in 2020-21. It also was Tyser’s second straight All-State award.
Sophomore outside hitter Michon Sailors was named to the All-East Conference team for her first prep honor.