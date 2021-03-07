Laramie High senior Taylor Gardner solidified herself as the best hurdler in the state Saturday during the girls turn at the Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Gardner, who entered the meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette with the sixth-best 55-meter hurdles prequalifying time of 9.02 seconds, turned in an 8.68 for the title. She finished .01 of a second ahead of Buffalo’s Carley Norman.
Gardner also competed in two jumping events. She finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 5½ inches. Natrona County’s Breonna Beckley won at 36-10½. Gardner was also fifth in the long jump at 16-3½.
Gardner also ran the second leg of the Lady Plainsmen 4x200 relay, joining leadoff runner sophomore Kodi Johnson, third-leg runner sophomore Kailyn Ruckman and junior anchor Cassie Wulff. They were sixth in 1:53.55.
LHS senior Libby Berryhill qualified for state in four mid- to long-distance events, but competed in three. She was runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:12.53. Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell won in 5:11.91. Berryhill was also second in the 3,200 when she finished in 11:45.67. Mountain View’s Elena Jensen won in 11:35.09. Berryhill rounded out her individual events with a fifth-place finish in the 800 in 2:29.61.
The Lady Plainsmen also had a 4x800 relay team at state. They were, in order, junior Ilysa Soule, freshman Leah Schabron, sophomore Braelyn Fowler and junior Carey Berendsen. They finished in 10:56.80 for eighth place.
Laramie finished fifth in the team standings with 44 points. Campbell County edged Cheyenne Central for the team title with the Lady Camels totaling 95 points and the Lady Indians tallying 84.5. Sheridan was third at 56 and Natrona was fourth with 44.5.
ALPINE SKIING
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen downhill skiers competed Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming State Alpine Skiing Championships at Snow King Mountain in Jackson.
Complete results were not available before Saturday’s press time for the Laramie Boomerang and will be published in Wednesday’s sports section.