The Laramie High girls swimming and diving team won its first meet of the season at this weekend's Laramie Relays.
The Lady Plainsmen won the title with 358 points, beating second-place Kelly Walsh by 40 points. A total of 10 teams competed in Friday's relays, which was Laramie's first time in the pool this fall.
LHS also hosted the Laramie Pentathlon in its home pool Saturday morning. LHS finished fifth in the event with 78 points.
Laramie Relays
Friday's relays included the 200- and 400-yard medley, the 100-, 200-, 400- and 500-yard freestyle, the 200-yard butterfly, 1-Meter diving, the 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard breaststroke. LHS finished top five in seven events.
In 1-meter diving, LHS had three teams place in the top three spots. Maggie Trupin and Rowyn Birdsley finished first with 255.60 points.
Addison Fowler and Eva Griffiths placed second at 167 and Emma Loseke and Brynlee Enevoldsen finished third at 165.80.
Jairah Coffin, Michelle Shoales, Portia Mobley and Braley Smith finished second in the 200-yard backstroke at 2 minutes, 6.62 seconds, and Brooklyn Smith, Schabron, Zoey Lozano and Morgan Gelwickz finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:29.26.
Mady Bellman, Mia Mathes, Alex Thelen and Rea Caputo-Wilkowski finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:04.72 and Grace Sanford, Poppy Link, Caputo-Willkowski and Coffin finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.02.
Laramie's team of Sanford, Brooklyn Smith, Braley Smith and Shoales finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.77. Hazel Link, Rea Caputo-Wilkowski, Braley Smith and MacKenna Schabron finished fifth in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:05.48.
Green River finished third (294), Cheyenne Central fourth (292), Campbell County fifth (206), Thunder Basin sixth (164), Cheyenne East seventh (120), Cheyenne South eighth (110), Sheridan ninth (86) and Natrona County 10th (54).
Laramie Pentathlon
The individual portion of this weekend's season-opening meet included the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard backstroke, the 100-yard butterfly and 1-meter diving.
Five Laramie divers finished in the top six in 1-meter diving. Trupin won the title with a score of 258.55, followed by Birdsley in second (233.70), Fowler in fourth (1188.55), Evevoldsen in fifth (168.30) and Griffiths in sixth (165.85).
Shoales was Laramie's top-finisher in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing 12th with a time of 59.82. Schabron was 32nd at 1:02.79, Braley Smith was 41st at 1:03.59, Brooklyn Smith was 43rd at 1:03.81 and Portia Mobley was 46th at 1:04.10.
Braley Smith, Shoales, Brooklyn Smith, Mobley and Loseke were the top five finishers for LHS in the 100-yard backstroke. Braley Smith was 16th at 1:10, Shoales tied for 22nd at 1:11.20, Brooklyn Smith was 30th at 1:12.99, Mobley was 47th at 1:15.32 and Loseke was 49th at 1:15.60.
Gelwickz, Lozano, Shoales, Thelen and Brooklyn Smith were Laramie's top finishers in the 100-yard breaststroke. Gelwickz was 22nd at 1:20.50, Lozano was 26th at 1:21.03, Shoales was 28th at 1:21.28, Thelen was 31st at 1:20 and Brooklyn Smith was 32nd at 1:23.61.
Caputo-Willkowski finished 21st in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:13.19, followed by Schabron in 22nd at 1:13.21, Link was 24th at 1:13.68, Shaoles was 29th at 1:15.10 and Gelwickz was 31st at 1:15.75.
Shoales was 12th in the 50-yard freestyle at 27.41, Schabron was 28th at 28.62, Braley Smith was 29th at 28.64 and Gelwicks and Brooklyn Smith tied for 33rd at 28.89.
LHS will return to the pool for a meet against Campbell County and Thunder Basin at 4 pm Friday at LHS.
