The Laramie High girls swimming and diving team won its first meet of the season at this weekend's Laramie Relays. 

The Lady Plainsmen won the title with 358 points, beating second-place Kelly Walsh by 40 points. A total of 10 teams competed in Friday's relays, which was Laramie's first time in the pool this fall. 


