LHS golf turns focus toward conference tourney By WyoSports staff May 13, 2022

The Laramie High golf teams had a final tune-up with a round Wednesday at the Wheatland Spring Invitational.The competition at the Wheatland Golf Club was the final spring one-day tournament before the two-day Class 4A East Conference tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan.The Plainsmen finished fourth in Wheatland with 351 strokes, behind Cheyenne Central (311) and Cheyenne East (349).The LHS boys were led by senior Colter Harvey, who placed in the top-10 with a round of 86 for a tie in seventh.Lady Plainsman senior Emma Welniak also cracked the top-10 when she carded a 107 for a tie in sixth.