LARAMIE — Five Laramie High golfers competed in the Wyoming Class 4A State Golf Championship Friday and Saturday at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs.

A state qualification tournament was played last week at Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper. The tourney was reduced to one round as the final round scheduled for Casper Municipal Golf Course was nixed because of inclement weather.

