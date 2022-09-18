LARAMIE — Five Laramie High golfers competed in the Wyoming Class 4A State Golf Championship Friday and Saturday at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs.
A state qualification tournament was played last week at Three Crowns Golf Club in Casper. The tourney was reduced to one round as the final round scheduled for Casper Municipal Golf Course was nixed because of inclement weather.
The top 20 individual boys and girls golfers advanced to the state championship. Also advancing were players, who were part of the top four teams even though they may not have finished in the top 20.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen did not finish in the top four as teams, but were represented.
Competing for LHS boys were juniors James Trask and Colin Suloff and freshman Carson Moniz. Trask finished in 20th place with rounds of 83 and 78 for a 161 total. Moniz was 34th with consistent rounds of 84 for 168. Suloff had scorecards of 85 and 87 for a two-way tie at 41st.
LHS girls playing in their final state tournament were seniors Grace Kordon and Samantha Kitchen. Kordon finished in a three-way tie for 20th with rounds of 99 and 98 for a 197 total. Kitchen carded rounds of 100 and 102 for a two-way tie at 27th.
Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman won the girls individual title by four strokes with two rounds of 73 for 146. The Kelly Walsh girls (239 total) won the team title by seven strokes better than Sheridan.
Kelly Walsh’s Josh Lane beat last season’s state champ, Sheridan’s Brock Owings, in a playoff after both finished at 146. Lane had two rounds of 73 after 36 holes. Owings had rounds of 75 and 71 to force the extra play. Jackson Hole won its second team championship in as many years with 616 team strokes, two better than Cheyenne Central.