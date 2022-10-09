LARAMIE — The Laramie High cross-country teams completed the regular season with a final tune-up on Friday at the Leroy Sprague Invitational in Cheyenne.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen joined several southeastern Wyoming teams, large and small, for boys and girls races at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.
The LHS boys were runner-up and the girls were third with Cheyenne Central finishing first in both team standings. The Plainsmen notched 36 points with Central at 28; the Lady Plainsmen had 77, behind Central’s 31 and Cheyenne East’s 54.
LHS junior Dominic Eberle and Central junior Bridger Brokow battled each other for the boys individual win, running nearly together entering the final mile. Brokow then separated from Eberle to cross the finish line first in 15 minutes, 46.2 seconds. Eberle clocked in at 15:55.7.
Also placing in the top 16 for the Plainsmen were: seniors Meyer Smith (sixth, 16:22.3) and Cooper Kaligis (eighth, 16:27.8); sophomores Jack Voos (ninth, 16:32.8) and Gideon Moore (11th, 16:41.9); senior Nathan Martin (15th, 17:12.1); and freshman Darin Binning (16th, 17:17.8).
LHS junior Leah Schabron was the top finisher for the Lady Plainsmen when she was fourth in 19:17.9. Central senior Sydney Morrell won in 18:07.1.
Freshman Libbie Roesler also had a top finish for LHS when she was eighth in 19:51.8. The next two Lady Plainsmen were freshmen Dev Romero (15th, 20:40.5) and Hazel Parker (21st, 21:26.4).
The West Conference regional meet will be Friday in Afton. The state championships will be Oct. 22 in Ethete.
VOLLEYBALLThe Lady Plainsmen volleyball team took a break from East Conference action and swept Wheatland 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 while celebrating a special anniversary at home on Thursday inside the LHS main gym.
“We had a great night celebrating 50 years of Title IX with a quality win over a quality opponent,” LHS coach Jill Stucky says in an email to WyoSports.
The Lady Plainsmen spread the offense around with junior setter Maddy Stucky distributing the ball for 27 assists. Sophomore Savanna Steiert and freshman Tessa Dodd had seven kills each, and sophomore Michon Sailors combined with freshman Kierra Gardner for six kills apiece.
“We did a really great job of transitioning some great digs, and were able to take some tremendous swings,” said junior Anna Sell.
LHS (17-6 overall) had nine aces for points, and were led defensively by senior Taylor Tyser’s 17 digs with Steiert adding 14 to the team’s total of 52 digs.
“(Thursday’s) game was really fun,” junior Sidnie Study said. “We were able to dig a lot of balls and keep the game fast-paced.”
SWIMMING AND DIVINGThe Lady Plainsmen aquatic athletes hosted a quad-dual meet on Friday against the Cheyenne teams at the LHS Natatorium.
The LHS girls beat South (122-60) and East (138-46) and came up short against Central (98-88).
LHS seniors Ashlyn Mathis and Maya Peterson continued to prove they are two of the best swimmers in the state in their respective events. Mathis won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.84 and the 500 free in 5:26.06. Peterson was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.26.
The other event win for the Lady Plainsmen was the 200 free relay when junior Braley Smith, sophomore Brooklyn Smith and junior Michelle Shoales joined Mathis to out-touch the Central team for the win in 1:48.04. The Lady Indians finished in 1:48.70.
In 1-meter springboard diving, LHS sophomore Rowyn Birdsley was runner-up at 210.20 points. Central’s Brinkley Lewis won with 251.30.
LHS senior Kenna Davis was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:27.01, Brooklyn Smith was runner-up in the 100 free in 1:00.41; and Shoales, Davis, Peterson and Mathes were second in the 400 free relay in 3:54.70.