LHS cross-country-Sprague-Eberle

Laramie High junior Dominic Eberle crosses the finish line in second place during the Leroy Sprague Invitational on Friday at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne.

 Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — The Laramie High cross-country teams completed the regular season with a final tune-up on Friday at the Leroy Sprague Invitational in Cheyenne.

The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen joined several southeastern Wyoming teams, large and small, for boys and girls races at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus