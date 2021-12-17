The Laramie High basketball teams began the second weekend of early-season basketball with another round of three games in three days.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen started with a split Thursday at the large, popular and annual Flaming Gorge Classic, hosted at several venues in Green River and Rock Springs.
The Lady Plainsmen lost a tough 52-44 contest against 3A top-ranked Lyman. The Plainsmen later cruised from start to finish for a 65-30 win against 3A Pinedale.
LADY PLAINSMEN
It was a tale of two halves for the Lady Plainsmen as they led Lyman by as much as 12 points twice in the second quarter and took a 28-21 lead into halftime by virtue of a 17-7 run in the first half.
Senior Morgann Jensen was the offensive spark for Laramie (2-2) with nine of her 13 first half points in the first quarter. She finished with a game-high 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Senior Teagan Bluemel ended with 13 points. Sophomore Addison Forry chipped in seven, sophomore Kylin Shipman and junior Ruby Dorrell each had three and sophomore Bella Yates added two.
Lyman (4-0), a veteran team returning all five starters who finished runner-up in the 3A state tournament last season, chipped away to outscore Laramie 12-9 in the third quarter and whittle the Laramie lead to 37-33. Lyman kept its rally going to take its first lead since early in first quarter at 43-42 and continued the momentum for a lopsided 19-7 difference in fourth quarter.
“Poor coaching,” Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese said during a postgame radio interview on KOWB 1290 AM. “I told the girls after the game I did a bad job when (Pinedale) switched their zone from a 3-2 to a 2-3, and we didn’t get the looks we had in the first half when we were exploiting their zone.
“That one was on me, and I let the girls know that it was poor coaching on my half. They played their tails off and competed their hearts out. That’s a tough one for me. They were down in the locker room, and I told them to keep their heads up and this ‘L’ is on me.”
Laramie was 4-of-19 from field in the second half and was outscored 31-16.
PLAINSMEN
Plainsman senior Diego Medina hit a 3-pointer to open the game against Pinedale, and cashed in another trey right away to break a 3-3 tie for the only lead change of the game.
From then on, it was all Plainsmen as Medina finished with a career-high 21 points.
“(Medina) had great looks, didn’t force anything and the shots he took were good in that offense and what we like to do,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during his postgame radio interview. “It’s finally good to get someone shooting the basketball well.”
Pinedale (0-4), which has lost 21 straight dating back to last season, trailed 38-12 at halftime and 52-17 after three periods. Pinedale was 11-of-54 (20.4%) from the field.
“Defensively, when you hold (a team) to 30, we played pretty well on that end of the floor,” Shaffer said.
Laramie (3-1) also outrebounded Pinedale 46-31. Leading the Plainsmen in rebounds was freshman Neil Summers, who had 13 boards.
“If you want to run and get out to transition, you have to defend first and rebound the basketball — it’s hard to run out of a made basket,” Shaffer said. “So you have to take care of those two things first and we did a good job on the glass.”
Laramie was 24-of-49 (48.9%) from the field offensively.
Senior Trey Enzi added 11 points, sophomore Karson Busch and Summers had nine each, juniors Mason Branch and Mahlon Morris had four each, sophomore Eli Berryhill had three and juniors Brandon Chavez and Levi Brown had two each.