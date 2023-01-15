While several basketball games were postponed around the state this weekend because of road conditions and closures, the Laramie High teams were able to host Rawlins and Rock Springs this weekend.
LADY PLAINSMEN
The Lady Plainsmen, ranked No. 3 in this week’s Class 4A WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media poll, used a stifling defense and kept rolling on offense in both games to extend its undefeated season with a 12-0 record.
The LHS girls pulled away from Rawlins in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Outlaws 23-8 in the period en route to a 65-39 win on Friday night.
The junior duo of Kylin Shipman and Addison Forry led Laramie with 21 points each.
Forry then had a fast start the next afternoon on Saturday when she cashed in for 17 of the Lady Plainsmen’s 25 first-quarter points as Laramie beat Rock Springs 62-33. Forry finished with a game-high 29 points, including three 3-pointers.
Junior Morgan Moore also converted three treys from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points for LHS.
The defense from Laramie held Rock Springs to five points in the opening frame, which provided a sizable cushion for the next three quarters.
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys squad (8-4 overall), which received points and were just outside the top five in the WyoPreps.com poll at seventh, split the weekend with a win against Rawlins and a loss to Rock Springs.
The Plainsmen’s 66-34 win against Rawlins Friday night bumped their win streak to four games.
All 10 LHS players who had time on the court ended up in the scoring column by hitting at least a field goal in the game that featured a balanced offense.
A defensive effort late also enabled the Plainsmen to extend its margin late by outscoring the Outlaws 24-6 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Neil Summers led LHS with 14 points, followed by sophomore Max Alexander’s 12. Seniors Mason Branch and Brandon Chavez contributed eight points each.
Although LHS hit on nine 3-pointers against Rock Springs Saturday afternoon, it was not enough to overcome the 69-53 loss to the Tigers.
Laramie had a 23-16 lead after the first quarter, but Rock Springs tightened its defense to limit the Plainsmen to eight and nine points in the second and third quarters, respectfully, to help pull away from LHS. Rock Springs senior David Deboer scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.
Laramie was led by Summers and senior Levi Brown with 11 points each, and Alexander added nine points.
