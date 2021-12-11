The Laramie High basketball teams have started its new seasons at the Oil City Tip-off Tournament in Casper, and earned a split heading into today’s third game in three days.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen bounced back Friday with a sweep of Green River after tough losses against Natrona County on Thursday.
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys were clutch with less than 30 seconds left in a back-and-forth contest to prevail 58-55 against Green River at Natrona’s Jerry Dalton Gym in the second game of the girls and boys doubleheader.
Down 53-49 with more than two minutes left, the Plainsmen (1-1) came up with big plays on both ends of the court, starting with a 3-pointer from senior Diego Medina for a 54-53 LHS lead. After a bucket from the Wolves for a lead change at 55-54, senior Trey Enzi then drew a crucial offensive foul on Green River for a defensive stop.
With 28 seconds left, Medina had a steal and layup to put the Plainsmen ahead by a point again at 56-55 and senior Jackson Devine added a layup after another steal with 12 seconds left. The defensive effort from Medina, Devine and sophomore Karson Busch during a final shot attempt from Green River (0-2) also were key plays down the stretch. The game unofficially had 15 lead changes and 12 ties, including being knotted at 31-31 at halftime.
“In the third quarter we had some breakdowns defensively and let (Green River) stick around when our help-side defense kind of fell apart on us,” third-year Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said during a radio postgame interview on KOWB 1290 AM. “But late in the game, we got three big stops at the end, (including) two steals for layups. We talked about it before the game and at the half, it probably wasn’t going to pretty and it definitely wasn’t going to be perfect, but we just had to find a way to win — and we beat a good basketball team. That team is one of the better teams from the West.”
Enzi, who hit a 3-pointer in the finals seconds of the third quarter for a 43-41 LHS lead, scored a career high 23 points to go with seven rebounds. Junior Mahlon Morris notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Medina had nine points, Devin five points and Bush had four points to go with six boards.
Free throws are an issue so far for the Plainsmen, going 6-of-20 against Green River and 11-of-25 during Thursday’s 52-46 loss to Natrona.
LADY PLAINSMEN
Terrance Reese picked up his first win as head coach of the Lady Plainsmen as his team controlled the game since midway through the first quarter against Green River (1-1) for the 52-45 win.
“It feels great. The girls were so excited in the locker room — it was something that will never be recreated again,” Reese said during his postgame radio interview. “It was so much fun with a ‘little’ water thrown on me.”
The Lady Plainsmen (1-1) went on a 12-0 run during the opening frame for an early 16-7 advantage, and a lead that would not be relinquished for the rest of the game.
Sophomore Addison Forry led the LHS girls with 16 points to go with six boards. A majority of her points were by virtue of fastbreaks and layups.
Senior Morgann Jensen chipped in with 12 points and 12 rebounds for her double-double. Sophomore Kylin Shipman had nine points, senior Teagan Bluemel had eight and junior Ruby Dorrell added seven.
“One of the things we did before we came (to Casper) was to put Addie in the middle of our press break and let her be able to kind of dictate that with Kylin, who has a just a natural ability to lead and get us to where we need to be whether it’s offensively or setting us up defensively.
“We played together as a team from everyone who went in. We leaned on Morgan and Addie, Kylin got her shot going and we had defensive intensity and effort.”
The Lady Plainsmen gave fourth-ranked Natrona all it wanted on Thursday as the Fillies needed overtime to pull away for a 44-37 win.
The Lady Plainsmen overcame 20 first half turnovers (29 total) to tie the game at 36 before Natrona closed out the extra period with an 8-1 run for the win on its home court.