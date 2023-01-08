Laramie High sophomore Brayden McKinney, left, handles the ball on the perimeter while defended by Green River’s Xander Lindsey during a game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, for the home season-opener at the LHS main gym.
Laramie High junior Addison Forry, front, races down the court with the ball, getting past Green River’s Ella Stanton, left, and Brianna Strauss, right, during a game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, for the home season-opener at the LHS main gym.
Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports
The Laramie High basketball teams had a successful return from the holiday break by putting together a combined undefeated three days of games.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen played in the James Johnson Winter Classic that featured doubleheader games in Laramie and Cheyenne.
It included the season home-openers for Laramie on Thursday against the Green River teams, games against Kelly Walsh at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Friday and returning back home to play Evanston Saturday afternoon at the LHS main gym.
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls, which vaulted to No. 3 in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll this week, remained undefeated on the season by improving to 10-0 during preseason nonconference action.
The Lady Plainsmen opened their home slate on Thursday with a fourth-quarter rally to beat Green River 50-43. LHS was down 35-27 heading into the final period and outscored the Lady Wolves 23-9 down the stretch. Six different Laramie players contributed with field goals, including three 3-pointers in the fourth.
Juniors Kylin Shipman and Addison Forry led LHS with 14 and 13 points, respectively, and senior Ruby Dorrell chipped in eight points.
Although not as large of a margin to comeback from, the Lady Plainsmen had another fourth-quarter rally on Friday against Kelly Walsh to turn a 37-35 deficit into a 58-47 win. LHS was led by the offense of Forry’s 22 points and Shipman’s 17, including three 3-pointers.
Against Evanston at home on Saturday, junior Morgan Moore heated up from deep with three treys of her own en route to 10 points and help the Lady Plainsmen to a 52-36 win.
Defense to open each half was the difference in the contest as LHS held the Lady Red Devils to five points in each of the first and third quarters while opening each period with 12 and 15 points, respectively.
Shipman with 15 points and Forry with 11 once again led the Lady Plainsmen in the scoring column.
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys improved to 7-3 for the nonconference schedule with their three-straight wins against the same schools at the same venues.
Laramie was mostly led by a quadruple of sophomores with Neil Summers, Jaden Smith, Max Alexander and Brayden McKinney.
The Plainsmen pulled ahead of Green River on Thursday to outscore the Wolves 40-29 in the second half for a 75-56 season home-opening victory. All nine LHS players who had time on the court contributed to the scoring column.
Three LHS players scored in double figures against Green River, led by Summer’s 15 points. Smith added 13, Alexander 10 and McKinney had nine.
The Plainsmen then traveled to Cheyenne on Friday to beat Kelly Walsh 53-46. The main difference in this contest was holding the Trojans to six points in the second quarter while LHS scored 15.
Laramie also had to withstand a game-high 23 points from Kelly Walsh freshman Mason Eager. The Plainsmen countered with the balance scoring with 11 points each from Summers, Alexander and McKinney.
The Plainsmen completed the weekend on Saturday with a 67-49 home win against Evanston.
LHS senior Levi Brown turned up the heat on offense with a game-high 23 points, and 15 of those in the second half. The Plainsmen also had Alexander add 14 points that included four buckets from beyond the 3-point arc. Summers also chipped in 13 points.