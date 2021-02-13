It was a little more than a month ago when Kelly Walsh traveled to Laramie for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader.
Both games were decided by one-point. The Kelly Walsh girls edged Laramie 56-55; the boys game went into overtime with Laramie prevailing 62-61.
The LHS teams repaid the trip Friday night for a doubleheader in Casper.
This time, it was the Lady Plainsmen that made the plays down the stretch for a thrilling 41-37 win. The Plainsmen left no doubt in this second matchup, leading from start to finish for a 60-42 win.
Lady Plainsmen
The Lady Plainsmen (6-6 overall) snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind effort in the final minute. Key plays were made by senior Kylee Cox, sophomore Janey Adair and freshman Addison Forry.
Down 37-33 late in the fourth quarter, Cox converted two free throws to make it a one-possession game. When LHS applied a full-court press, Adair hustled to get a jump ball call with the possession going back to Laramie with 49 seconds left.
As the seconds ticked down, Cox let a 3-point attempt fly but was off the mark. Forry worked her way in for an offensive rebound and quickly got the ball back out to Cox.
Cox wouldn’t miss her second try from beyond the arc and converted the 3-pointer for a 38-37 lead with 18 seconds left. Cox added a free throw and Adair added two more to ice the game with 5.3 left on the clock.
“I think I played 12 (players) and they all went as hard as they could,” Lady Plainsmen coach Nick Darling said during a KOWB 1290 AM postgame interview. “The more they get on the floor, the more they will continue to get better.”
“We finally got some opportunities to work on our press. … It’s kind of the style I like, and hopefully we can continue to just run, run, run. We have enough girls who like to run a lot, so we can keep the pressure on and wear some teams out.”
Senior Kayla Vasquez and Cox led LHS with 11 points each. Adair and Forry had six points each.
The Lady Trojans (2-11) were led by junior Elayna Chafee’s 10 points. Junior Logann Alvar and sophomore Cydney Eskew added eight and seven points, respectively.
Plainsmen
The Plainsmen (10-2) broke into the top five in the weekly WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll for the first time this season at No. 5.
They proved they belonged there with an 11-0 run to start the game against Kelly Walsh with the efforts of senior Garrett Dodd and sophomore Mahlon Morris. Dodd scored six of his 10 total points during that early span; Morris added five of his 12 points. Dodd also ended with a career high 14 rebounds.
The Plainsmen ended up outscoring the Trojans 14-2 in the first quarter after junior Jackson Devine added a layup in the closing seconds.
Devine kept rolling in the second quarter with six more points for a career high of eight. He helped LHS build a 30-13 lead for the halftime break.
“We did a really good job defensively in the first half,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during a KOWB 1290 AM postgame interview. “It started with the ‘no paint’ — we didn’t let (Kelly Walsh) break us down with penetration, so we didn’t have to help and were able to get to the shooters. I think they were 1 of 14 from 3 at halftime.
“… It wasn’t always pretty, but that’s the way (Kelly Walsh) makes the game and I thought we did some really good things for a good win on the road.”
Junior Trey Enzi added 11 points and seven rebounds and junior Jake Vigen chipped in eight points.
The Trojans (2-11) were led by junior Gunnar Browning with a game high 13 points and junior Caden Allaire added eight points.