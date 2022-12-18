LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls basketball teams joined the squads from Cheyenne Central to represent Wyoming for three days south of the state border.
The Lady Plainsmen remained undefeated at 7-0 during the start of the early preseason in December after picking up three wins at the Greeley Roundball Invitational.
The LHS girls first beat Palmer Ridge from Monument, Colorado 59-47 on Thursday. Kylin Shipman paced the Lady Plainsmen with 22 points. Addison Forry added 11, followed by Bella Yates (nine), Morgan Moore (seven) and Ruby Dorrell (six).
On Friday, LHS won 47-36 against Northridge from Greeley. Shipman scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Forry added 11 points, followed by Dorrell (seven) and Yates (six).
LHS completed the weekend Saturday with a close 50-46 victory against Northfield from Denver.
The Plainsmen are 4-3 on the young season by going 2-1 in Greeley.
The LHS boys had a balanced attack, led by Neil Summers’ 16 points for a 73-57 win against Palmer Ridge on Thursday. Max Alexander scored 15, followed by Levi Brown and Karson Busch each added 14.
LHS then won 76-39 against Greeley West Friday with Alexander leading the Plainsmen with 21 points to go with his seven rebounds. Levi Brown scored 12, and Summers had eight rebounds as he and Mason Branch added seven points each.
Fort Collins outlasted the LHS boys 75-56 on Saturday. Summers had 15 point, followed by Busch (14), Alexander (12) and Brown (eight).
WRESTLING
The Plainsmen had eight wrestlers at the large Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament at Island Grand Event Center in Greeley.
The LHS wrestlers were Caden Polson (120 pounds), Isaiah Schmidt (126), Dakota Ledford (144), Trenten Hubbs (150), Cutter Trabing (165), Beau Wright (190), Jamison Bade (215) and Jeffrey Gottula (285).
Ledford and Hubbs had a busy two days. Ledford had seven matches on the mat, going 4-3 for sixth place in his bracket. Hubbs had eight bouts to go 6-2 for seventh place.
Ledford worked his way to the quarterfinal with a pin in 2 minutes, 56 seconds against Liberty’s Kyle Pratt and an 11-2 major decision against Coronado’s Matt Lucero. Ledford then came up shot in a 9-6 decision to Poudre’s Nico Bekkedahl to go into the consolation bracket. Ledford then won by decision against University’s Jace Collett (9-6) and Pueblo County’s Tony Macaluso (9-2).
Ledford then lost to Arvada West’s Auston Eudaly in a 5-0 decision and again to Bekkeddahl in a 9-5 decision in the fifth-place match.
Hubbs had a tough start being pinned by John F. Kennedy’s Gabriel Little in 3:04, but proceeded to make the most of his weekend by stringing together five straight wins. Hubbs beat Brighton’s Bryce BravoPacker (pin, 0:45), Regis Jesuit’s Ryan Curran (maj. dec., 13-0), Denver East’s Sean St. James (pin, 1:42), Pueblo Central’s Damian Plascencia (DQ) and Dodge City’s Kaden Grvalena (pin, 4:35).
Hubbs then lost to Skyview’s Isaac Ibarra (pin, 2:37) and finished by winning the seventh-place match against Rock Canyon’s Alex McGowan (dec., 6-2).