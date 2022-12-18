Laramie High logo

LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys and girls basketball teams joined the squads from Cheyenne Central to represent Wyoming for three days south of the state border.

The Lady Plainsmen remained undefeated at 7-0 during the start of the early preseason in December after picking up three wins at the Greeley Roundball Invitational.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus