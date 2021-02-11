The Laramie High indoor track and field teams competed in the second of three Wyoming High School Activities Association qualifying meets for the upcoming state championships.
The second round was divided into two meets last weekend with a maximum of 300 athletes from selected school for each meet. The Laramie teams competed in the first meet on Friday.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen finished in second place overall with Cheyenne Central placing first in the team standings.
The LHS tallied three events wins and had five runner-up finishes. Aidan Morris won two events when he cleared the bar at 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and finished in 8.04 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles. Morris was also runner-up in the long jump at 20-3½
Morris also joined Cole Perkins, Austin Dahl and Talon Luckie to win the 4x200 relay in 1:37.93.
The Lady Plainsmen combined for five event wins and four second-place finishes. They were led by Libby Berryhill, who won the 400 in 1:02.24 and the 3,200 in 11:55.10.
LHS’ Taylor Gardner won the 55 hurdles in 9.18 and was runner-up in the triple jump at 35-½. Kodi Johnson won the 200 in 28.20 and was runner-up in the 55 in 7.73.
Ilysa Soule, Leah Schabron, Braelyn Fowler and Carey Berendsen won the 4x800 relay in 10:45.84.
Nordic skiing
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen Nordic skiers took to the trails outside of Lander for two days of racing at the Beaver Creek Nordic Ski Area.
A 5-kilometer classic race was set up for Friday, followed by a 7.5km freestyle course on Saturday.
The Plainsmen finished third overall; the Lady Plainsmen were fifth. Jackson won the boys title and Lander Valley won for the girls.
The Plainsmen were led by Emmitt Gray and Tristan Smith. Gray was the top place in the classic race when he finished ninth in 18:09. Smith broke into the top five the next day when he clocked in at 22:09.7 in the freestyle for fourth place.
Leading the Lady Plainsmen each day was Eliza Fay. She was 26th in the classic in 23:03 and 14th in the freestyle in 27:00.5.
Wrestling
The Plainsmen (14-13) wrestlers got back to the mat on Saturday with duals against Sheridan and Worland at Cheyenne South.
LHS had tough outings against both teams, losing 76-3 to Sheridan and 48-14 against Worland.
Plainsman Dakota Ledford won both his matches at 126 pounds during the day. He defeated Sheridan’s Dylan Goss with a 9-3 decision for the lone Laramie win against the Broncs.
Ledford later beat Worland’s Kyle Anderson with a 14-11 decision. Other Plainsmen notching wins other than by forfeit against the Warriors were: Ben Ruckman with a 4-3 decision against Josh Rose at 170; Gavin Kopp with a 6-2 decision against Ralph Moreno at 182; and Fischer Hawkins with a 6-5 decision against Gullian Comstock at 138.