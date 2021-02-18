The Laramie High indoor track and field teams competed in the third and final round of three Wyoming High School Activities Association qualifying meets for the upcoming state championships.
The third round was divided into two meets last Saturday with a maximum of 300 athletes from selected schools for each abbreviated meet with one meet in Casper and the other in Gillette. The Gillette meet was postponed and added to this weekend’s schedule of the final two meets for the third round because of inclement weather and travel conditions.
The Laramie teams competed at the Natrona County High School Mustangs Activities Complex in Casper. The more important results were trying to record state qualifying times, heights and distances for the athletes. It was the last chance for LHS athletes to try to notch a top-eight time in the running events or try to be in the top nine for field events.
Plainsman Travis Judd posted top marks at the meet in the long jump (20 feet, 7½ inches) and triple jump (42-3½). Other LHS boys to finish first individually were John Rose in the high jump (5-11) and Aidan Morris in the pole vault (14-6½).
The Plainsmen 4x400 relay team of Meyer Smith, Will McCrea, Austin Dahl and Judd (3:46.59) also finished in first.
Lady Plainsman Taylor Gardner had the best distances at the meet in the long jump (16-10½) and triple jump (36-2). Kodi Johnson posted the best time in the 55 dash at 7.56. Jane Sylvestre was first in the high jump (4-9). A pair of Lady Plainsmen, Macy McKinney and Mischa Yurista tied for the best height in the pole vault (8-0).
The Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships will be split with the boys on Feb. 27 and the girls on March 6. Both meets will be at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette.
Wrestling
The Plainsmen (16-13 overall) completed the regular season with a couple of dual wins: a 49-27 win at Burns-Pine Bluffs on Feb. 11 and a 58-18 win at Cheyenne South the day before. The dual against Burns-Pine Bluffs was moved up a day because of travel and road conditions. Results from the South dual were not available.
LHS won eight matches decided on the mat against Burns-Pine Bluffs.
Wins by virtue of a pin were from Alec Contos (1:40) at 170 pounds, Gavin Kopp (0:44) at 195, Liam Knerr (1:45) at 113, Connor Hobbs (3:16) at 120, Dakota Ledford (2:51) at 132 and Fischer Hawkins (2:55) at 138.
Ben Ruckman won by a 13-3 major decision at 182 and Porter Trabing won with an 8-6 decision at 126.
The Plainsmen wrestlers are scheduled to begin the postseason Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A Northwest Quadrant regional tournament in Casper. Laramie will join host Kelly Walsh and Natrona County for the regional tourney.
There are four regional sites for each 4A-2A classification. The top four in each weight qualifies for the state championships and the top two will be seeded.
The state championships are scheduled for Feb. 25-27 with each classification competing in one day: Feb. 25 for 2A, Feb. 26 for 3A and Feb. 27 for 4A at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly known as the Casper Events Center).
On the snow
The LHS Nordic teams will have a final tune-up Friday and Saturday before the state championships.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will compete at the Cody Invitational on the cross-country ski trails near Pahaska Teepee Resort west of Cody.
Also competing is Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and host Cody, which features combined teams with Sheridan. A 10-kilometer freestyle race for the girls and boys is scheduled for Friday and a 5km classic for Saturday.
The Nordic skiing state championships are scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at Casper Mountain Trails Center.
The LHS alpine skiers will be at White Pine Ski Resort for the Pinedale Invitational with giant slalom racing set for Friday and slalom racing for Saturday. A full complement of teams is expected with host Pinedale and Jackson, Cody, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County joining Laramie.
The alpine skiers will have one more regular season competition the following weekend at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain to make up from the postponement from Feb. 12-13 because of bitterly cold temperatures.
The alpine skiing state championships are scheduled for March 5-6 in Jackson.