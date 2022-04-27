LARAMIE — Laramie High senior Jackson McClaren wasn’t going to be denied playing in his final tournament on his home course.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen hosted a one-day spring invitational Tuesday at the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course.
McClaren, a three-time all-state and 2020 state champion golfer, carded an even-par 71 for the individual win. He was three strokes ahead of Kelly Walsh junior Tanner Warren and four strokes better than Cheyenne Central’s Caden Cunningham and Calvin Halvorsen, who tied for third place.
Also placing in the top-20 for the Plainsmen was Colter Harvey (ninth, 83), James Trask (tied for 10th, 84), Caden McFate (tied for 13th, 87) and Colin Suloff (tied for 16th, 89).
The Lady Plainsmen were paced by junior Grace Kordon, who finished ninth with a round of 99.
The next three in the top-20 for the LHS girls were Emma Welniak (tied for 10th, 104), Heidi Welniak (17th, 111) and Emma Master (tied for 20th, 117).
The Plainsmen were third with Cheyenne Central winning the team title. Kelly Walsh won for the girls with the Lady Plainsmen in fourth place.
Central’s Barrett Georges won the girls individual title with a scorecard of 80, two strokes better than Kelly Walsh’s Carli Kalus and Natrona County’s Sofie Spiva.
The Laramie teams are next scheduled to compete Friday at Little America hosted by Cheyenne South.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Plainsmen softball team improved to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in the East Conference after a 7-2 win against Cheyenne East Tuesday at the Aragon Softball Complex.
The first game of the doubleheader counted as a conference contest with the second game not completed before press time for the Boomerang.
Down 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning in the first game, Laramie rallied for three runs in the fourth and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Janey Adair went the distance for the win in the pitching circle for the Lady Plainsmen. She allowed six hits, two runs (one unearned) with a walk and 13 strikeouts against 28 batters.
Laramie connected for 11 hits against East (7-7 overall, 3-5 East) with a home run for Izabella Pacheco and a double for Brooklyn McKinney, who was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Emilee Sirdoreus was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a run.
The Lady Plainsmen are next scheduled to host Cheyenne South at 4 p.m. Thursday for the first game of a doubleheader.
SOCCER
The Plainsmen soccer team had a rare kickoff time last Saturday night when its game against Campbell County was moved to the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility.
Since the Camels weren’t going anywhere anytime soon because of closed roads to the north, the 1-0 Plainsmen win was a rare Saturday night game when the indoor venue because available.
The game-winning goal for LHS (10-1 overall, 8-0 East Conference) was in the 62nd minute when a header went in from Cameron Hoberg on a free kick sent in by Landon Whisenant. Hoberg led the Plainsmen with 12 shots.
The Plainsmen fired off 29 shots with 23 of those on frame, but Camels goalkeeper Brady Tompkins kept Campbell County (3-7, 3-4-0-1) within striking distance by making 22 saves LHS coach Anne Moore said in an email.
“Campbell County had a few scary moments at the end of the game with several corner kicks and a free kick from the edge of the (penalty) box in the final minutes of the game,” Moore said. “Laramie’s defensive line and keeper, Talon Luckie, held them off for the win.”
The Plainsmen are next scheduled to host Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Friday at Deti Stadium.