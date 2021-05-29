After last weekend’s state championships to conclude the high school spring sports season several postseason honors were announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association throughout the week.
Laramie High was well-represented for boys and girls soccer All-State teams, softball All-State and All-East Conference (division) and All-State track and field. The soccer All-East Conference teams were released prior to the state championship tournaments.
SOFTBALL
LHS junior pitcher and ace pitcher Janey Adair was named first-team All-State.
Adair joined five other Lady Plainsmen for All-Conference recognition. On the first team were Adair, senior Colby Stickelman and freshman Marisol Gomez. On the second team were sophomores Paysen Witte, Izabella Pacheco and Macy McKinney.
Selections were based on votes from the head coaches.
SOCCER
The Plainsmen soccer team, which finished in fifth place at the state tournament by winning the consolation final, were not represented based on voting by the coaches on the Class 4A All-State team. Those honored for the All-East Conference first-team were junior Talon Luckie (goalkeeper), senior David Tangeman (defender), junior Cameron Hoberg (midfielder) and senior Kelton Spiegelberg (forward). On the second-team were senior Isaac Schmidt (midfielder), junior Christian Smith (midfielder) and freshman Karson Busch (forward).
Lady Plainsmen sophomore midfielder Allison Beeston was selected to the 4A All-State team.
She was joined by senior Kylee Cox (forward) and sophomore Alexia Lucero (forward) on the East-Conference first team. On the second-team were senior Madeline Bershinsky (goalkeeper), sophomore Libby Goodspeed (defender) and senior DaiJane Giron (midfielder).
TRACK AND FIELD
The All-State honors for outdoor track and field are based on the top two finishers in individual events and winning relay at the state championship meet.
Lady Plainsmen senior Libby Berryhill had three events for All-State: 3,200-meters (state champ), 1,600 (runner-up) and 800 (runner-up). Freshman Addie Forry was All-State in the 400 (state champ).
Senior Aidan Morris, who was an All-State in 2019, was the lone Plainsmen to earn All-State this season when he was a state championship in the pole vault.