The final week of Laramie High sports has teams traveling in different directions to close out the spring sports season.
The Plainsmen will be at the Wyoming Class 4A Boys Soccer State Championships in Cheyenne, the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen track and field squads go to Casper for the Wyoming Class 4A Track and Field State Championships; and the boys and girls golfers were already in Casper for the Class 4A West Conference Championships.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Plainsmen enter the state tournament with 9-6 overall record and the No. 3-seed from the East Conference.
LHS will take on Jackson at 15-2 and the West Conference’s No. 2 seed at 2 p.m. today at Cheyenne East in the opening quarterfinals.
At last weekend’s regional championships in Gillette, the Plainsmen beat Campbell County 3-0, lost to top-ranked Thunder Basin 1-0 and beat Cheyenne East 2-1 in the third-place match.
Also announced during regionals were the All-East Conference selections as voted on by the coaches.
Plainsmen selected to the first-team were junior Talon Luckie (goalkeeper), senior David Tangeman (defender), junior Cameron Hoberg (midfielder) and senior Kelton Spiegelberg (forward). On the second-team were senior Isaac Schmidt (midfielder), junior Christian Smith (midfielder) and freshman Karson Busch (forward).
“Our players did really well being recognized with All-Conference honors,” LHS coach Anne Moore said in an email. “I’m proud of how hard our players have worked this season and hope their efforts pay off at state. It’s been a fun group to work with.”
The girls All-Conference selections were also released. The Lady Plainsmen on the first-team were sophomore Allison Beeston (midfielder), senior Kylee Cox (forward) and sophomore Alexia Lucero (forward). On the second-team were senior Madeline Bershinsky (goalkeeper), sophomore Libby Goodspeed (defender) and senior DaiJane Giron (midfielder).
The Lady Plainsmen finished the season at 6-6-1 and lost to Cheyenne East 2-1 in the first round of regionals.
The state track meet for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen starts at 3 p.m. today with the prelims and finals for all classifications spread out during the three-day meet at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
CONFERENCE GOLF
The LHS boys and girls golfers now have the spring season in the books as they turn their focus to summer rounds.
The two-day 4A West Conference Championships were played Monday and Tuesday at Casper Municipal Golf Course.
The Plainsmen finished third out of six teams with 657 strokes, counting the top four scorecards. Winning the team title was Jackson (633), followed by Evanston (651) for runner-up. Behind Laramie was Rock Springs (668), Kelly Walsh (685) and Natrona County (737).
The Lady Plainsmen were fourth out of four teams at 605 with the top three finishers. Kelly Walsh won at 492, followed by Natrona County (534) and Evanston (549).
LHS coach Jenna Tennant said she saw quite a bit of improvement throughout the spring season since the state tournament last fall.
Leading the LHS boys was junior Jackson McClaren, who finished third with rounds of 78 and 76 for a 154 total. McClaren was coming off a second-place finish the Saturday before for the Green River Invitational at Rolling Green Country Club. Senior Titus Wookey was also in the top five at conference with cards of 80 and 78 to tie for fifth place at 158.
Senior Camryn Nagy, who won the individual title in Green River, paced the Lady Plainsmen at the conference tourney with rounds of 85 and 89 for 174 and sixth place.
Also competing at conference for the LHS boys were juniors Caden McFate (14th, 84-84-168) and Colter Harvey (T18th, 87-90-177) and senior Andrew Stannard (T21st, 87-92-179).
Lady Plainsmen golfers also teeing up at conference were sophomore Samantha Kitchen (15th, 111-102-213), junior Emma Welniak (16th, 107-111-218), sophomore Grace Kordon (113-109-222) and junior Heidi Welniak (19th, 112-115-227).