When the planned track and field meet in Burns was canceled last week because of inclement weather the Laramie High teams, along with Cheyenne Central, quickly turned its attention toward the south for a competition.
The Wyoming schools then competed last Saturday at the large Mountain Range Mustang Track & Field Invitational at North Stadium in Westminster, Colorado. The meet featured a large field of teams along the Front Range.
LHS junior John Rose proved he is one of the best long jumpers in the region when he won the event in a field of 48 athletes with a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches — half an inch better than runner-up Kyle Krebs of Mullen High. He was also seventh out of 29 in the high jump at 5-9.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen finished seventh in the team standings with 21 boys teams and 20 girls teams competing.
Other top-10 finishes by the LHS boys included: junior Meyer Smith in the 800-meter run (fifth, 2 minutes, .30 of a second); junior Cooper Kaligis in the 3,200 (eighth, 10:34.41); junior Christopher Gonzalez in the shot put (40-9½); the 800 medley relay (third, 1:50.58); and 4x400 relay (third, 3:38.21). Members of relay teams were not available.
The Lady Plainsmen had multiple events with athletes finishing in the top-10, led by a couple of third-place finishes in field events — junior Emily Gardner in the long jump (16-0) and senior Ashlyn Bingham in the triple jump (34-1). Gardner was also ninth in the 100 hurdles (18.31). The Lady Plainsmen were also runner-up in the 4x200 relay (1:51.20) and fifth in the 4x100 relay (52.52).
LHS junior Alex Lewis was consistent in the throws when she placed fifth in the discus (92-8) and shot put (32-5½).
Other top-10 finishes for the LHS girls were: sophomore Andee Dory in the 100 (fifth, 13.17); senior Carey Berendsen in the 800 (seventh, 2:33.53) and was also just outside the top-10 in the 400 (11th, 1:04.94); senior Ilysa Soule in the 3,200 (13:01.37); and freshman Kamrie Bingham in the triple jump (10th, 30-6).