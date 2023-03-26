Plainsmen soccer-Heaney

Laramie High sophomore Sammy Heaney, left, uses his speed to move the ball midfield as Campbell County’s Jose Angulo stretches in an attempt to stop him at the first home soccer match for the Plainsmen Friday, March 24, 2023, at Deti Stadium.

 Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports

The start of the spring schedules for Laramie High games and meets were delayed for a week before beginning in earnest this weekend in Laramie and on the road.

PLAINSMEN SOCCERThe LHS boys soccer team hosted Campbell County Friday night and the contest went into overtime before the Plainsmen secured a 2-1 win at Deti Stadium.


