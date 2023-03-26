The start of the spring schedules for Laramie High games and meets were delayed for a week before beginning in earnest this weekend in Laramie and on the road.
PLAINSMEN SOCCERThe LHS boys soccer team hosted Campbell County Friday night and the contest went into overtime before the Plainsmen secured a 2-1 win at Deti Stadium.
The winning goal came from Sammy Heaney in the 94th minute from the top of the box with an assist by Paul Taufa.
The conditions were not optimal as snow moved in after halftime and the temperature dropped.
Laramie scored in the first half with a goal from Karson Busch assisted by Lucas Dillon for a 1-0 lead at the break.
Plainsman keeper Abe Bangoura preserved the lead in the 52nd minute with a save on a penalty kick.
The Camels tied the match with two minutes left in regulation by virtue of a rebound opportunity.
Laramie had nine shots on goal and five corner-kick set plays, compared to Campbell County’s five shots on frame and three corners.
Laramie game on Saturday originally set for noon was changed to 6:15 inside the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility. Results were not available in time for this publication.
LADY PLAINSMEN SOCCERDevani Romero assisted on all four goals as the LHS girls soccer squad started its season in Gillette Friday against Campbell County.
The first two assists went to Ava Wallhead for scores in the 9th and 27th minutes for a 2-0 lead at halftime. Romero then found Allison Beeston for a goal in the 47th and Kaylee Kern for a netter in the 57th.
“(It was) great to see a team effort where we had some young players contribute in a big way right away,” LHS coach Justine Tydings wrote in an email to WyoSports. “The team has been engaged, learning our system and learning from each other well to start the season. We are excited to see if this team can meet the potential it has.”
Laramie keeper McKenna Barham notched four saves as the defense recorded the shutout. The offense also had 11 shots on goal and four corner kicks.
The Lady Plainsmen were scheduled to play at Sheridan on Saturday. The results were not available in time for publication.
SOFTBALLThe LHS softball team was able to travel to Wheatland on Friday and fit in a doubleheader for the season openers. Saturday’s doubleheader at Cheyenne South was postponed to next Wednesday.
The Lady Plainsmen swept Wheatland with scores of 15-10 and 18-2 with the first game recorded as a conference contest.
Wheatland took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning into the top of the third inning. LHS tied the game with a home run over left field by Kaylin Ruckman. She was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, four runs and a walk.
Other leaders with the bat for Laramie were: Paysen Witte at 5-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs and Emilee Sirdoreus at 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs.
Laramie pulled ahead with six runs in the fourth inning, four in the fifth and three in the sixth. Wheatland tried to rally with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Izabella Pacheco got the win by pitching all seven innings for LHS. She gave up nine hits, 10 runs (six earned) with three walks and eight strikeouts.
The Lady Plainsmen pulled away early in the second game with five runs in each of the first and second innings for a 10-0 lead. It was more than enough offense for pitcher Paige Kuhn, who only allowed one hit and two unearned runs with a walk and five strikeouts in the five-inning game.
Sirdoreus had four hits, four RBIs and two runs, Macy McKinney had a hit, three RBIs and two runs and Ava Yniguez had two hits, both doubles, and two RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELDThe Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen track and field teams, with a small break since the indoor season concluded, competed in the first outdoor meet of the season Friday at the John Ganser Invite in Sidney, Nebraska.
The LHS athletes were the only competitors from Wyoming with several Nebraska teams, and the meet was split into two divisions.
Plainsman Peyson Ewell won the Division II 800-meter run when he crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 27.50 seconds. Tyler Gale also notched an event win in Division II when he leaped 34 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump. Gale also was third in the 400 in 59.89.
Other top-three results from the Plainsmen were Fisher Frude in the pole vault (second, 11-6), Jaxon Hepworth in the 300 hurdles (second, 49.95) and 110 hurdles (third, 21.40) and James Specht in the 1,600 (third, 5:51.46).
The Lady Plainsmen 4x100 relay team of Jaydann Trabing, Mikayla Williams, Savannah Berry and Samantha Doyle were runner-up in 1:02.21.
Other top performances for the LHS girls were Melissa Bingham in the high jump (second, 4-2), Ruby Dorrell in the shot put (second 26-9) and Winter Burgess in the 1,600 (6:53.89).
Several LHS athletes also joined Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Rawlins at the large Runners Roost of Fort Collins meet against a large field of teams in Colorado.
The Lady Plainsmen 4x100 relay beat 18 other teams for the win with Kodi Johnson, Bailey Craven, Kamrie Bingham and Emily Gardner finishing in 51.39.
Amanda Nillson then joined Johnson, Bingham and Craven for fourth place in the 4x200 in 1:51.64).
Top performances for the Plainsmen were from: Adrien Calderon in the pole vault (fourth, 13-6); and Jaden Smith, Flynn Arnold, William Arens and Jack Voos in the 4x200 (fourth, 1:36.20).