LARAMIE — There wasn’t much of a break between winter and spring sports schedules for Laramie High.
Although there’s plenty of chill still in the air pushing around sporadic snow showers, the LHS softball and boys and girls soccer teams started playing against teams with different jerseys last weekend.
The soccer teams competed at a boys and girls jamboree in Green River on Friday and Saturday. Softball was at the Cheyenne Softball Invitational, which was shortened from two days to just Saturday.
PLAINSMEN SOCCER
The Plainsmen are 2-1 after opening its jamboree with a 4-0 win Friday against Evanston, a 2-1 comeback win against Green River Saturday morning and closed with a 3-1 loss to Star Valley Saturday afternoon.
Laramie scored all four goals against Evanston in the first half. The first was from Gage Hepworth in the 14th minute when he received diagonal pass from Cameron Hoberg and beat his defender down the left sideline. Hepworth’s crossing pass deflected off an Evanston defender into the net.
A few minutes later, Landon Whisenant beat the Evanston keeper with a low shot on a play set up when goalkeeper Talon Luckie punted the ball and Hoberg flicked it to Whisenant.
In the 23rd minute, Thomas Faber cleaned up a rebound off the Evanston keeper after an initial shot by Karson Busch just inside the 18-yard box.
The final goal came from Paul Taufa after the ball banged off the crossbar to his chest and he settled it for his shot and score.
The Plainsmen outshot Evanston 23-4 with 17 of those on goal.
Against Green River, LHS gave up a goal in the first two minutes of the game and notched the equalizer and go-ahead goals in the final 10 minutes.
The first LHS goal was on a short corner kick from Whisenant to Hoberg, who beat his defender for the scoring shot. The second goal was two minutes later when Christian Smith chipped a ball from right of the goal to the far post for a Hoberg header into the net.
LHS outshot Green River 26-4 with 12 on goal.
Star Valley scored on a free kick in the first half after Luckie initially made the save, but the rebound went to Kayson Haderlie for the score.
Haderlie scored again two minutes into the second half with a header from a corner kick, and the Braves made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left when a long ball got to Star Valley’s Caleb Fila for a breakaway opportunity.
The Plainsmen avoided the shutout when Hoberg’s shot from outside the 18-yard box deflected off the goalie and Smith put the rebound into the net.
“Overall, this weekend was beneficial with the opportunity to play teams out of conference from the western part of the state,” Plainsmen coach Anne Moore said in an email to WyoSports. “As a team, we have a lot of positives to build on and identified areas that need improvement.”
LADY PLAINSMEN SOCCER
The Lady Plainsmen soccer squad is 3-0 to start the season after a 3-0 win against Evanston on Friday, a 3-2 win against Green River Saturday morning and a 4-0 win against Star Valley that afternoon also at the Green River jamboree.
Against Evanston, LHS’ Allison Beeston notched the first goal from an early penalty kick.
The Lady Plainsmen then scored two insurance goals from Mercedes Garcia. Her first was after a slip pass from Chloe Whisenant and her second score was after a long-range free kick from Sienna Osborne.
The LHS girls had 17 shots on goal and six corner kicks against Evanston with goalkeeper Mckenna Barham making one save.
The next day against Green River, the Lady Plainsmen got scores from Lexi Lucero on a penalty kick, Garcia with Lucero assisting and Lucero on an assist from Whisenant.
The Lady Plainsmen had 12 shots on goal, and Barham tallied seven saves.
During the shutout against Star Valley, Beeston had a goal on an assist from Lucero, who then scored two goals of her own on a free kick and assisted by Garcia, respectively. LHS’ Ava McCarthy notched the final goal on an assist from Kierra Osborne.
The LHS girls recorded eight shots on goal with Barham making seven saves defensively.
LADY PLAINSMEN SOFTBALL
The Lady Plainsmen have an undefeated 3-0 start to their softball season after shortened games last Saturday in Cheyenne. LHS beat Green River 13-0, Cody in an 8-6 comeback win and 12-7 against Natrona County.
Pitcher Paige Weller got the Lady Plainsmen going with a one-hitter on one walk and two strikeouts in four innings of work. She also knocked two hits, one for a double, an RBI and scored three runs.
Laramie, which did not commit an error in the first game, took advantage of nine miscues from Green River. The Lady Plainsmen also knocked nine total hits with seven RBIs, including a double and a triple from Brooklyn McKinney and two RBIs from Calli Cass.
The Lady Plainsmen, down 6-2, rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that was capped by a two-run walk-off error by Cody.
Paysen Witte and Brooklyn McKinney connected for home runs, and Witte and Kailyn Ruckman had doubles. The Lady Plainsmen had seven hits to Cody’s six and two errors compared to four by the Fillies.
LHS starting pitcher Izabella Pacheco notched the win after six hits, six runs (five earned) with four walks and four strikeouts. Sixty of her 90 pitches were for strikes.
Laramie jumped out against Natrona with six runs in the first and three more in each the second and third innings in the three-inning contest. Both teams had eight hits and one error.
The Lady Plainsmen hits included: a home run from Macy McKinney; triples from Witte, Marisol Gomez and Pacheco; and a double from Brooklyn McKinney.
Weller got the nod in the pitching circle again after just 41 pitches earlier against Green River. She gave up eight hits, seven runs (five earned) with one walk and three strikeouts. In her second win, Weller tossed 78 pitches with 45 for strikes.