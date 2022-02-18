It’s an extraordinary chance for a unique team when the Laramie High boys swimming and diving squad embarks on the culminating meet of the season.
The program has won 24 state championships, and this weekend’s Class 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships could be a rare first for the Plainsmen — a chance for a fifth straight team title.
The LHS boys won four straight twice from 1976-79 and 1985-88; three straight three times from 1981-83, 2003-05 and 2009-11. But the Plainsmen never won back-to-back or more than four in a row.
The Lady Plainsmen, with 17 state titles, won six straight from 1972-77 and are currently on a streak of five straight from 2017-21.
The 4A state championships begin today at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette. Diving preliminary and semifinal rounds start at 3:30 p.m., with the swimming prelims about 30 minutes after diving. Saturday’s finals begin at 10 a.m.
“We are in an unfamiliar position this year by being the overall favorite, and I’m being honest about that,” said LHS coach Tom Hudson, who is in his 32nd season for the Plainsmen. “So what we need to do is to keep doing what we are supposed to do by dropping times and taking care of our individual stuff, and then the team stuff should take care of itself.”
The current streak began in 2018 after one of the closest state meets ever when Laramie touched the timing pad just before Thunder Basin in the final 400-yard freestyle relay to beat the Bolts by two points 226-224.
In 2019, the Plainsmen finished ahead of the Bolts 257-186; in 2020, Laramie won 255½-239 with Cheyenne Central runner-up; and in 2021, the Plainsmen won 270-249 with Kelly Walsh finishing second.
“We’re feeling good about our chances going in this year with 17 state qualifiers, last year we had 16,” Hudson said. “Our top end looks tough with a chance at winning a few events and our depth is actually a lot better than it’s been some past years.
“We have about the same number of athletes, but all 14 swimmers have at least two events. I don’t know if we’ve ever done that and it will definitely help with our overall depth.”
Hudson has a team total of 31 splashes, including the three divers, with various possibilities to work with for Laramie’s event lineups.
The Plainsmen are also led by three senior co-captains. They are swimmers Collin Fontana and Mace Spiker-Miller and diver Dylan Bressler.
“The team is fantastic and we always have that family aspect to it,” Spiker-Miller said. “We try to incorporate everyone into it with the divers cheering on the swimmers and the swimmers cheering on the divers.”
Fontana added: “It’s been fun hanging out with my friends and helping to teach the other kids how to get stuff done. It’s been a pleasure working with these guys and there’s a lot of respect for everyone else.
“This season has gone really well and the competition is fierce, but I think we can pull state off if we really put the effort in like we’ve done during the past several meets. (For the taper) we have also keeping off our feet as much as possible, trimming down our yards in practice and getting as much rest as we can so we can be fully energized going into to this.”
Fontana was third in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 49.01 seconds) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:00.36) at state last season. Junior teammate Loden Ewers was third in the 500 freestyle (5:01.12), and Hudson said the two could be competing against each other for the event title.
Spiker-Miller will be trying to defend his 100 butterfly titles from the past two years. In 2020, he won in 53.21 to beat Kelly Walsh’s Jonas Armstrong, who was second in 53.52. Last season, Spiker-Miller won in 52.43 with Cheyenne South’s Jonathon Ikerd runner-up in 52.93.
“It’s going to be tough,” Spiker-Miller said. “Caleb Brewer (Cheyenne South sophomore) is coming and really wants that title — kudos to him for going for it, I love it. When I went against Armstrong (as a sophomore two years ago) the same thing happened. I tried to take it from him and I did. So I know I there’s big competition and I have to stay focused and work hard.”
Bressler crushed the state record for 11 dives from the 1-meter springboard last season with 515.35 points. The old record was 491.40 set in 2002. His closest competition could be junior teammate Ronan Robinson, with the duo finishing in the top two all season. Robinson was third at state last season with 437.40.
Bressler just recently set a personal record of 525.35 during last Friday’s Laramie’s Last Chance meet.
“I’ve been in a lot of high-stress situations and I’ve gotten to the point of where I can calm myself down, not really think about it and just do what I know how to do,” Bressler said. “I’m not stressed at all, and ready to go and have a good time.”
Much like the previous 32 seasons, Hudson will also have a good time, but his stress level never subsides until after the final event on the final day.
“Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh will be tough and Cheyenne South has made a lot of moves with some real quality and will give us fits in the relays for sure,” he said. “Sheridan is also a really improved team. All of those teams will be in the mix. Then Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Rock Springs have good individual athletes. It will be a very competitive state meet.”