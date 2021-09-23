Laramie High golf ended its season last week and the tennis teams begin the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament today at three locations in Gillette.
Three LHS sports are also powering through its respective significant portions of the fall schedule — volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving.
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball team will take a break from its first matches of Class 4A Southeast Quadrant action last weekend to compete at the Casper Invitational this weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center. Pool play will have Laramie play Douglas at 10 a.m., Riverton at 2 p.m. and Sheridan at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday will be gold and silver bracket play.
The LHS cross-country teams will send varsity runners to the Rapid City Invitational for races on Friday at Hart Ranch Camping Resort in South Dakota. The junior varsity squads will be at races in Saratoga on the same day.
The Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers will be at invitationals at Kelly Walsh on Friday and Sheridan on Saturday.
Here’s a peek at some of last weekend’s results.
VOLLEYBALL
The top-ranked Lady Plainsmen remained undefeated on the season by improving to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeast Quadrant with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 sweep on Friday against Cheyenne Central.
It also marked the first home appearance for the Lady Plainsmen, the defending state champions.
“It was great playing in front of our home crowd,” LHS senior Halley Feezer said. “The whole team responded and we are proud of our victory.”
Laramie recorded 11 aces in the match, led by four from sophomore Maddy Stucky, who also had 20 assists, and three aces from Feezer. The Lady Plainsmen also had a balanced offense with six players recording at least two kills. Feezer led with eight, followed by Maddy Stucky (seven), senior Morgann Jensen (five), senior Anna Gatlin (four), sophomore Noel Jensen (three) and senior Teagan Bluemel (two).
Junior Taylor Tyser had 14 digs, Feezer added 13 and Noel Jensen had nine.
“Our home crowd was amazing and the team responded well,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “It wasn’t pretty volleyball but we managed to outlast Central by minimizing our errors and serving tough.”
CROSS-COUNTRY
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen long-distance runners made their presence felt last Friday at the Rawlins Invitational as each won team titles.
LHS sophomore Addison Forry won the girls race when she finished the race at Sinclair Golf Course in 19 minutes, 46.48 seconds in a field of 49 runners.
Also placing in the top 10 were sophomore Leah Schabron (fourth, 20:48.17), and seniors Carey Berendsen (ninth, 21:35.83) and Ilysa Soule (10th, 21:40.63).
All seven Plainsmen finished in the top 15 in a field of 51 runners, including four in the top 10: sophomore Dominic Eberle (third, 17:10.14); junior Nathan Martin (sixth, 17:59.81); and juniors Cooper Kaligis (eighth, 18:04.49) and Meyer Smith (ninth, 18:10.77).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Lady Plainsmen swimming and diving team, state champions for the last four seasons, continued its dominance by improving to 7-0 in duals two weeks ago, an undefeated record dating back several seasons.
The LHS girls took a break from dual competitions last weekend at the Adam Denton Memorial Invitational in Jackson. The invitational format was also similar to the two days of postseason meets with swimming preliminary heats on Friday and finals on Saturday and the divers going 11 rounds.
LHS combined top-end power with overall depth to win the four-team invitational with 464 points. Traditional Class 3A powerhouse Lander, winners of four straight state championships from 2016-19, was runner-up with 263 points.
Laramie won eight of the 12 events, led by LHS junior Ashlyn Mathes when she won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.09 and 500 free in 5:33.39.
The 500 free and diving were represented well by LHS in the finals. In addition to Mathes winning the 500 free, three other LHS swimmers were in the event finals. They were senior Libby Moore (third, 5:59.89) and sophomores Braley Smith (fourth, 6:04.71) and Michelle Shoales (fifth, 6:06.97).
LHS swept the top four places in 1-meter diving, led by senior Natalie Six’s 442.50 points and followed by seniors Mallorie Hamel (second, 384.20), Katrina Yurista (third, 359.95) and Jordan Johnson (fourth, 302.35).
Also winning events for LHS were: junior Therese Richardson in the 50 free (27.36); Yurista in the 100 free (59.93); and all three relays teams.