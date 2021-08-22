The Laramie High tennis teams hit the road for the second straight dual to start the fall season, and bounced back Friday as the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen earned 5-0 sweeps at Rawlins.
It was exactly what the LHS netters needed after being swept at Casper Kelly Walsh earlier in the week.
The Lady Plainsmen doubles teams were especially sharp by only losing one game in one set.
The LHS girls No. 1 doubles team of Ruby Dorrell and Morgan Moore and No. 2 team of Abby Kersey and Cassie Wulff earned 6-0, 6-0 wins and the No. 3 doubles team of Rachel Stephens and Hannah Peterson won 6-1, 6-0.
Posting similar dominate wins was Plainsman No. 1 singles player Samuel Johnson-Noya at 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles player Paulo Mellizo at 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 1 doubles team of Marcos Johnson-Noya and Sam Alexander at 6-0, 6-1.
Combining the LHS boys and girls there were 10 wining sets at 6-0 and five at 6-1.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will next play Monday at Cheyenne South.
GOLF
The LHS golfers also competed in their second competition of the young season, this time at the links-style Rochelle Ranch Golf Course Thursday and Friday in Rawlins.
Players from Torrington, Wheatland and Kelly Walsh joined Laramie and host Rawlins.
Heidi and Emma Welniak paced the Lady Plainsmen in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Heidi shot rounds of 112 and 108 for a two-round total of 220. Emma carded a 115 and 109 for 224.
Rounding out the LHS girls scores was Katelyn Miller, who was ninth at 140 and 141 for 281.
Three Plainsmen finished in the top 10. Caden McFate totaled 179 with rounds of 89 and 90 for fifth place. Right with him was Colin Suloff at 89 and 91 for 180 for sixth place. Tying for eighth place was James Trask with 94 and 91 for 185.
Team scores were not available.
The golfers will be in action on next Thursday and Friday in Torrington.