LARAMIE – The Laramie High tennis teams had quite a run for the second week of the fall season at home and on the road.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen took on four teams since Monday, with the Plainsmen remaining undefeated at 6-0. The Lady Plainsmen bounced back for four straight dual wins to improve to 4-2.
The week began at home against Cheyenne South on Monday, with each team winning 4-1 at the LHS tennis courts.
The squads traveled north to Gillette right away for competitions against Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Tuesday.
The Plainsmen beat the Camels 4-1 and the Bolts 5-0; the Lady Plainsmen prevailed against the Lady Camels 3-2 and the Lady Bolts 4-1.
The week concluded with a LHS sweep at Cheyenne Central, with the boys winning 4-1 and the girls 3-2.
Plainsmen junior Declan O’Connor was 4-0 throughout at No. 2 singles. He beat: South’s Armando Hernandez 6-3, 6-0; Campbell County’s Justin Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Thunder Basin’s Owen Gorsuch 6-0, 6-2; and Central’s Nathaniel Thornell 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.
The LHS boys No. 3 doubles team of juniors Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal also strung four wins together against South 6-1, 6-0; Campbell County 6-1, 6-1; Thunder Basin 6-0, 6-0; and Central 6-2, 6-1.
Plainsman senior doubles player Gage Hepworth also was 4-0 at either the No. 1 or No. 2 spots. He joined senior Macoy Callihan to beat South 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1, Campbell County 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Central 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2. Van Wiederhalt joined Hepworth to beat Thunder Basin 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Lady Plainsmen No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams also had a perfect week.
At No. 1, senior Ruby Dorrell and junior Morgan Moore beat South 6-0, 6-1; Campbell County 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); Thunder Basin 6-3, 7-6 (10-8); and Central 7-5, 6-1.
At No. 2, sophomore Makeda Proctor and freshman Chloe Wallhead beat South 6-0, 6-0; Campbell County 6-0, 6-3; Thunder Basin 6-0, 6-3; and Central 7-6, 7-5.
Multiple other spots went either 3-1 or 3-0 as coach Elizabeth Clower continued to mix the lineups a little for the most optimal positioning before postseason play.
Golf
Wyoming prep golf is the other sport that had an earlier start to the fall season to be able to play in summer-like weather conditions.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen have competed in two-day tournaments in Wheatland, Cheyenne and Torrington.
This week, at the Torrington Invitational on Thursday and Friday on the course at the Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course, the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen each had two golfers finish in the top five.
Lady Plainsmen senior Samantha Kitchen finished runner-up with rounds of 91 and 99 for a total of 190. Wheatland’s Lily Nichols won with cards of 86 and 89 for 175. LHS senior Grace Kordon tied for third place at 98 and 97 for 195.
Leading the Plainsmen were juniors James Trask and Colin Suloff. Trask placed third by carding consistent rounds of 81 for a 162 total, seven strokes behind winner Zack Wiltnger of Central. Suloff placed fifth with an 82 and 83 for 165.
LHS will next play Thursday and Friday at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins.