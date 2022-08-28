Laramie High logo

LARAMIE – The Laramie High tennis teams had quite a run for the second week of the fall season at home and on the road.

The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen took on four teams since Monday, with the Plainsmen remaining undefeated at 6-0. The Lady Plainsmen bounced back for four straight dual wins to improve to 4-2.

