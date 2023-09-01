The Laramie High boys and girls tennis teams played two matches on the road Thursday in Gillette.
The boys beat Campbell County 4-1 and Thunder Basin 4-1. The girls beat Campbell County 5-0 and lost to Thunder Basin 3-2.
On the boys side against Campbell County, Paulo Mellizo beat Jaxon Richert 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Declan O'Connor beat Cooper Lemm 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Eli Coulter and Carson Krueger beat Leland Jenkins and Tayten Walker 6-1 and 6-1. Campbell County did not have a No. 3 doubles team, giving LHS a win by default.
At No. 1 doubles, Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal lost to Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson 7-6, 3-6 and 6-3.
Against Thunder Basin, Mellizo beat Tate Moore 6-1 and 6-1 at No.1 singles and O'Connor beat Owen Gorsuch 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Dennis and Pikal beat Austin Youngs and Parker Owlay 6-1 and 6-1. Krueger and Spencer Killpack beat Jackson Moore and Garreh Moore 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Damarco Giron and Coulter lost to Johnathan Aylerworth and Andrew Lass 6-4 and 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side against Campbell County, Mia Wallhead beat Samantha Torres 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Hannah Peterson beat Gracie Ranum 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Morgan Moore and Peyton Thorburn beat Yazmin Rodriguez and Kendall Mills 6-2 and 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith beat Esmeralda Araujo-Martinez and Cheryl Martinez 6-3 and 6-0.
Simret Proctor and Ava Krueger beat Sydney Schafer and Rylie Haibult 6-2 and 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Thunder Basin, Moore beat Ellie Garcia 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Krueger and Aleena Moehrke beat Ciara Coombs and Elsie Anderson 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Thorburn lost to Brianna Ketchum 7(1)-6 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles. At No. 1. doubles, Proctor and Smith lost to Eva Goisuch and Brooke Kendrick 6-4 and 6-2. Proctor and Kylin Shipman lost to Tierra Tahick and Emma Kendrick 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
LHS tennis plays on the road Friday against Torrington. The Plainsmen will round out the weekend with a pair of home matches at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday against Rock Springs and Green River.
