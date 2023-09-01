The Laramie High boys and girls tennis teams played two matches on the road Thursday in Gillette.

The boys beat Campbell County 4-1 and Thunder Basin 4-1. The girls beat Campbell County 5-0 and lost to Thunder Basin 3-2.


