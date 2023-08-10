LARAMIE — The Laramie High tennis team is set to start its season Monday, with road matches against Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m. and Natrona County at 1 p.m. in Casper.
“We have to go in ready for a fight,” LHS coach Elizabeth Clower told WyoSports on Tuesday. “We must play our game and play hard. We’ll make adjustments when we need to.”
The boys team has its sights set on a state championship. The Plainsmen are returning their top players from last season in junior Paulo Mellizo, senior Declan O’Connor and senior Carson Krueger, among others.
“A goal for us is to win the state championship, and have fun doing it,” Krueger said.
Mellizo returns to the No. 1 singles spot for LHS, and prefers to play singles over doubles due to familiarity. He feeds off the responsibility of knowing there is no one else to blame if he loses.
“You have to take accountability for every single shot,” Mellizo said. “There is no partner to save you. It’s definitely a mental battle.”
He uses other players around the state as motivation, and named Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock Cheyenne East sophomore Colin Crecelius as two that stand out.
O’Connor, who has played tennis since eighth grade, made strides to become one of the better tennis players in the state last season. He went 4-0 at No. 2 singles in the Class 4A state tournament last fall in Gillette.
“Playing mostly singles last year, the mental game was definitely the hardest part of the year for me,” O’Connor said. “There is no one to look to when things go wrong, and you just have to own it.”
Singles and doubles may seem similar to the casual fan, but there is an aggressiveness to doubles that singles lacks. In doubles, a player must work with a partner and be able to know what they are going to do, if they are going to be on the right part of the court and how to move together simultaneously.
“It’s nice to have one person be more consistent and one player being more aggressive,” Clower said.
Junior Dalton Allen thinks doubles is more rewarding than singles. He primarily plays doubles for the Plainsmen, and will continue that this fall.
“Seeing the look of thankfulness in your buddy,” Allen said about his favorite part of playing doubles. “When you’re playing, and the connection you form with your partner, it’s very rewarding.”
The girls team is primed for success again this season. Clower sees no reason the girls shouldn’t aim for a top-four finish in the state.
“They were sixth last year, and only one graduated,” Clower said. “A couple are eventually going to play soccer full-time, but we have some others that have been playing tennis, and then others who have improved so much already. So, I say top four.”
Senior Mia Wallhead, who played in the No. 1 spot for the Laramie girls last season, is returning for her fourth season on varsity. She has 10 years of tennis experience.
“Playing singles, you have to be able to put your personal problems aside, or it’s going to take a toll on you really quick,” Wallhead said.
Another challenge for Wallhead is being ready to compete in matches just one week after official practice starts. The summer is all about finding a healthy balance of recovering and staying fit.
Senior Morgan Moore, who won the No. 1 doubles consolation bracket in last year’s state tournament, thinks junior Hannah Peterson is due for a breakout season. Peterson competed in the No. 2 spot on the team last season.
“She’s been putting in a lot of work, and she’s improved so much over the last two years that I’ve played with her,” Moore said.
During the first week of practice, Clower is evaluating how consistent players are with their forehands and backhands, how well they communicate with others, their understanding of the game and if they know where to be in certain situations.
Laramie will play on a hard court for every match this season, excluding any inevitable bad weather that moves matches indoors. A hardcourt is made of acrylic, asphalt and concrete, and is the most common type of court.
LHS tennis had 62 signups for the fall, and Clower has been impressed with the mentality of all of them. Both new and returning players continue to push each other in a positive way, as well as listening and asking coaches the right questions in practice.
For Clower, the most important thing about tennis is maintaining a positive attitude, win or lose. With tennis being such a mental game, she expects both the boys and girls teams to have strong composure throughout the fall season.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters