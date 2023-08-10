LARAMIE — The Laramie High tennis team is set to start its season Monday, with road matches against Kelly Walsh at 10 a.m. and Natrona County at 1 p.m. in Casper.

“We have to go in ready for a fight,” LHS coach Elizabeth Clower told WyoSports on Tuesday. “We must play our game and play hard. We’ll make adjustments when we need to.”


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

