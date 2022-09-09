The Laramie High tennis squads competed in a rare early-Thursday competition on their home courts and swept the visiting Rawlins teams.
The Plainsmen won 5-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season. The Lady Plainsmen prevailed 4-1 to bump their overall record to 8-2.
Plainsmen juniors Spencer Killpack and Carson Krueger had one of the two closest matches going to three sets when they beat the Outlaws tandem of Caleb Anderson and Connor Holcomb 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
The other match to go the distance was at girls No. 1 singles when Rawlins’ Kirsten Anderson beat junior Mia Wallhead 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Other Plainsmen wins came from sophomore Paulo Mellizo 6-3, 6-0 against Spencer Searle at No. 1 singles; junior Declan O’Connor 6-4, 6-1 against Lincoln Searle at No. 2 singles; seniors Macoy Callihan and Gage Hepworth 6-4, 6-3 against James Laird and Jack Sarrey at No. 2 doubles; and junior Ryan Dennis and junior Matthew Pikal 6-0, 6-1 against Justus Woods and Jerico Schwinck at No. 3 doubles.
Lady Plainsman sophomore Hannah Peterson won her No. 2 singles match against Kadence Chavez 6-2, 6-1.
All three Laramie doubles teams won with 6-0, 6-0 results. They were senior Ruby Dorrell and junior Morgan Moore at No. 1; sophomore Makeda Proctor and freshman Chloe Wallhead at No. 2; and freshmen Peyton Thorburn and Ava Wallhead.
The LHS teams will next host Torrington at 4 p.m. today for Senior Day.