A quick scheduling change enabled the Laramie High track and field teams to get the outdoor season underway last weekend.
The previously planned meet Friday at Cheyenne Central was canceled because of the track at Riske Field was still too snowy and wet since the record-setting blizzard the week prior.
So the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen instead sent a large contingent to the Sidney Invitational in Nebraska on Saturday. The meet, featuring teams from Eastern Wyoming and Western Nebraska, was split into two divisions with mostly varsity athletes in Division I heats and junior varsity and younger athletes in Division II. Team scores were not kept for the meet.
The Plainsmen were led by senior Aidan Morris and sophomore Mahlon Morris, who won two events each for the four total event wins for the LHS boys.
Aidan Morris claimed the pole vault when he cleared the bar at 13 feet, 6 inches. He also won the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 15.84 seconds. Mahlon Morris won the long jump at 20-7¾ inches and the triple jump at 41-5.
The Plainsmen also had two runner-up finishes when freshman Dominic Eberle was second in the 3,200 in 10:55.32, and the 4x800 relay team of juniors Will McCrea and Russell King and sophomores Meyer Smith and Nathan Martin was second in 9:12.80. McCrea was also third in the 400 in 55.15.
The Lady Plainsmen were led by senior Taylor Gardner, who won the 100 hurdles in 16.43 and the triple jump with a leap of 34-0. Gardner was also runner-up in the long jump at 16-1.
The other event win for the LHS girls was from freshman Addison Forry in the 800 in 2:36.70.
Sophomore Kodi Johnson turned in a pair of third-place finishes in the sprints at 13.20 in the 100 and 28.60 in the 200. Other third-place finishes came from senior Libby Berryhill in the 400 at 1:06.06 and Mischa Yurista in the pole vault at 8-0.