Laramie sophomore Leah Schabron runs the second leg of the 4x400-meter relay Saturday afternoon at the Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. The Lady Plainsmen were disqualified from the race after the finish.
CASPER — Addie Forry could see Natrona County’s Ella Spear making her move during the 400-meter dash final at the Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships Saturday in Casper.
Forry expected Spear to kick into high gear down the home stretch. The Laramie High sophomore expected to counter Spear with a finishing kick of her own.
Forry held Spear at bay until the 50-meter mark, but the final surge eluded Forry when she dug for it. Spear claimed the state championship in 58.33 seconds, while Forry took second (58.75).
“I thought I ran really well, I just didn’t have the kick at the end that I had last year,” said Forry, who won the 400 state title during her freshman campaign. “When (Spear) passed me, I tried to kick and it wasn’t there. I immediately thought, ‘Oh no, this isn’t how I wanted the race to go.’
“(Spear) just had the kick I didn’t have. I’m disappointed, but I’m not mad about it. I did the best I could, and I still got all-state.”
Forry also ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay team that ended up getting disqualified because one of its runners ran in the wrong lane.
The Lady Plainsmen finished 12th in the team standings. Cheyenne Central claimed its fourth consecutive state title despite only having one individual or relay champion.
The Laramie boys placed 11th in the team race. Sheridan took the title.
On Saturday, the Plainsmen saw junior Will McCrea place fifth in the 400 (50.86). McCrea joined junior Meyer Smith, freshman Brayden McKinney and senior Cameron Burns on the sixth-place 4x400 relay squad. That quartet finished in 3 minutes, 29.56 seconds.
