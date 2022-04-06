LARAMIE — The Laramie High track and field teams had a large contingent of varsity and junior varsity athletes compete last Friday at the Wheatland Invitational.
The meet at Bulldog Stadium featured many regional teams from large and small schools with the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen sweeping the team titles. The Plainsmen had 163.5 points with Torrington runner-up at 104.5. The Lady Plainsmen tallied 122.5 points with Torrington in second place at 92.
LHS junior Meyer Smith won the 800-meter run when he clocked in at 2 minutes, 1.54 seconds to beat senior teammate Cameron Burns, who was runner-up at 2:04.21.
Plainsman sophomore Dominic Eberle paced the field in the 3,200 when he won in 10:32.27, which was just faster than junior teammate Cooper Kaligis, who finished second at 10:41.14. Freshman Brayden McKinney was runner-up in the 400 in 53.69.
LHS junior John Rose won the high jump when he cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches and junior Mahlon Morris won the triple jump at 39-7½.
The Lady Plainsmen also had four event wins, including the 4x400 relay (4:18.84) and sprint medley relay (4:27.61). The names for the relay teams were unavailable.
LHS sophomore Addison Forry won the 200 in 27.08 and was second in the 800 at 2:25.83. Senior Carey Berendsen was runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:39.23.
LHS junior Alex Lewis won the shot put with a toss of 34-6.