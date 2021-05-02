The Laramie High track and field teams competed in the largest meet of the season so far against other Class 4A teams Friday at the Kelly Walsh Invitational at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
The Lady Plainsmen finished third out of seven teams with 105.5 points. The Cheyenne Central girls won with 123 and Kelly Walsh was runner-up at 119.
The Plainsmen were fourth with 95 points. Natrona County won the boys title with 138.5, Kelly Walsh was second at 127 and Cheyenne Central third at 96.5.
The Lady Plainsmen were paced by senior Libby Berryhill, who won the 800-meters (2 minutes, 26.02 seconds) and 1,600 (5:21.00).
LHS freshman Addie Forry was runner-up in the 400 (1:00.58) and was second to Berryhill in the 800 (2:29.27). Freshman Leah Schabron was also runner-up in the 3,200 (12:52.29).
Senior Taylor Gardner was third in the 100 hurdles (16.14) and triple jump (35 feet, 3¼ inches). Gardner also joined junior Mischa Yurista, junior Cassandra Wulff and sophomore Kodi Johnson for third in the 4x100 relay (51.50).
The Plainsmen 4x400 relay team of senior Travis Judd, juniors Quail Perkins and Will McCrea and senior Garrett Dodd won in 3:32.53. Judd was also second in the long jump (21-7) and triple jump (43-11).
Senior Aidan Morris also won the pole vault, clearing 13-11. He was also runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.56).
GOLFLHS junior Jackson McClaren, the defending Class 4A state champion from last fall, won his first tournament of the spring season when he fired a round 72 Friday at the Torrington Invitational.
He beat Cheyenne East’s Granston Webb by three strokes at the Cottonwood at Torrington Golf Course.
Also finishing in the top-10 for the Plainsmen were senior Titus Wookey, who tied for sixth with an 83 and senior Andrew Stannard, who tied for 10th with an 85.
The Plainsmen finished in second place out of seven teams with 329 team strokes. Cheyenne East won at 319.
The Lady Plainsmen also had three golfers in the top-10, led by sophomore Grace Kordon, who tied for sixth with a round of 116. Sophomore Samantha Kitchen was eighth at 115 and junior Emma Welniak tied for 10th at 122.