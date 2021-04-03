The warmest day of the spring so far provided ideal conditions under sunny skies Thursday when the Laramie High track and field teams competed at the Wheatland Invitational.
It was the second outdoor meet of the young season featuring 11 other teams from large and small schools around southeastern Wyoming.
Although team scores were not available, the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen had many top results at the meet.
LHS senior Aidan Morris, who recently signed to continue as a student-athlete for the University of Wyoming track and field program, dominated the pole vault. He cleared the bar at 14 feet, 7 inches for the win with Wheatland’s Rodee Brow finishing runner-up at 13-10.
Aidan Morris also continued his mastery of the 110-meter hurdles when he won in 16.16 seconds. Rawlins’ Mario Guerrero was second in 16.50. Aidan Morris was also runner-up in the long jump when he leapt a distance of 20-7; Wheatland’s Kade Preuit won at 20-11½.
Aidan Morris was also the leadoff leg for the Plainsmen’s 4x100 relay. He joined junior Cole Perkins and seniors Austin Dahl and Garrett Dodd (in that order) for second in 45.59. Cheyenne East won the relay in 44.16.
The LHS long-distance 4x800 relay team was also runner-up with sophomores Meyer Smith and Nathan Smith and juniors Russell King and Cameron Burns clocking in at 9:05.21. Rawlins finished in 8:57.23 for the win.
Also claiming runner-up in their respective events were sophomores Nathan Martin and Mahlon Morris. Martin was second in the 3,200 in 10:47.84; Rawlins’ Caleb Johansson won in 10:40.00. Mahlon Morris was second in the triple jump at 41-2¾; Rawlins’ Mario Guerrero won by a quarter of an inch at 41-3.
Senior Libby Berryhill won two events and was part of a winning relay for the Lady Plainsmen. The middle- to long-distance runner cruised her way to winning the 800 and 1,600. She finished the 800 in 2:20.92 with Douglas’ Jenny Porter behind in 2:27.03 for second. Berryhill crossed the finish line for the 1,600 in 5:15.14, well ahead of Burns’ Emma Gonzalez’s 5:43.51 for runner-up.
Berryhill, who signed for UW last fall, anchored the Lady Plainsmen’s 4x400 winning relay when she joined freshman Addison Forry, sophomore Emily Gardner and junior Cassandra Wulff for a finish in 4:24.54. Cheyenne East was second in 4:29.94.
The Lady Plainsmen also won the 4x100 relay in 52.35 with senior Taylor Gardner, junior Mischa Yurista, Wulff and sophomore Kodi Johnson. Cheyenne East was again runner-up, this time in 54.47.
Johnson also proved to be one of the fastest individual sprinters at the meet when she tied Newcastle’s Shelby Tidyman with the top time in the 100 at 13.56. Johnson was also second in the 200 in 28.42; Wheatland’s Khayla Otero won in 27.91.
Taylor Gardner, who also recently signed with UW, was runner-up twice in individual events. She was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.30 with Cheyenne Central’s Katie Thomson edging her out in 16.24. Taylor Gardner was also runner-up in the long jump at 16-6½ as Douglas’ Kamdynn Townsend won at 17-11½.
LHS sophomore Emily Gardner was runner-up in the triple jump at 32-11¾; Douglas’ Ava Tompkins won at 33-0. Also finishing second for the Lady Plainsmen was Forry, who had a time of 1:02.69 in the 400 for a photo finish with Wheatland’s Lily Nichols at 1:02.66. The LHS girls also had five third-place results.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen are next scheduled to compete April 9 at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Invitational.