The Laramie High track and field teams competed in the third meet of the spring outdoor season last Friday, and it was just a short trip over the hill to the East.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen joined eight other teams from around this corner of the state for the Okie Blanchard Invitational hosted by Cheyenne East.
The Plainsmen finished third as a team with 98.5 points. Cheyenne Central won with 161 and East was second at 121. The Lady Plainsmen were fourth at 64. The top three girls teams were: Central (137), Torrington (113) and East (104)
Plainsman junior Meyer Smith and Lady Plainsmen sophomore Addison Forry notched event wins for LHS. Smith won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 41.02 seconds. Forry claimed the 800 in 2:23.07.
Multiple Laramie athletes also placed in the top three.
Also in the boys 1,600 race, sophomore Dominic Eberle was right behind Smith for second place in 4:47.14. Senior Chris Alvarez was runner-up in the 110 hurdles in 18.17, and senior Cameron Burns was second in the 800 in 2:07.72. Placing in a tie for third in the high jump was freshman Gabe Sanchez at 5 feet, 8 inches, third in the pole vault was junior Adrien Calderon at 12-3 and freshman Jack Voos was third in the 3,200 in 11:31.75.
The Plainsmen 4x400 relay team of Smith, freshman Brayden McKinney, Burns and senior Russell King was third in 3:45.03.
Lady Plainsman junior Alex Lewis tossed a personal-best 35-11 in the shot put for runner-up in large field. The LHS 4x400 relay team of senior Cassandra Wulff, junior Kodi Johnson, senior Carey Berendsen and Forry were second in 4:21.03.
The LHS teams were initially scheduled to compete today at the Burns Invitational, but the meet was canceled. Another meet was then added to the schedule for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen to compete Saturday at the Mountain Range Mustang Invitational in Westminster, Colorado.
Spring golf is underway
The Laramie High golf teams took advantage of one of the few days of warmth and sunny skies last Friday to begin the spring season at the Cheyenne Invitational.
The one-round tournament featured many boys and girls teams from around Wyoming at the Airport Golf Club.
Plainsman senior Jackson McClaren led LHS with a round of 77 on the par-70 course to finish in a tie for sixth place. LHS sophomore James Trask had the next-best round for the Plainsmen at 93 for 39th.
Scottsbluff’s Austin Thyne won the boys individual title with a 73, one stroke ahead of three players tied for second; Cheyenne Central’s Alexander Miller and Caden Cunningham and Kelly Walsh’s Tanner Warren.
The LHS boys finished ninth out of 14 teams with 370 strokes. The top three teams were Kelly Walsh (318), Scottsbluff (325) and Central’s Black team (326).
The Lady Plainsmen were led by junior Grace Kordon, who carded a round of 96 to tie for 10th place. Junior Samantha Kitchen was next for LHS with a 104 for a tie in 17th.
Natrona County’s Sophie Spiva finished with a 74 for the girls individual title. It was six strokes better than Kelly Walsh’s Carli Kalus.
The LHS girls were fourth out of five teams with 329 after adding the top three scorecards. The Kelly Walsh girls completed the sweep for the team title with 257. Natrona County was runner-up at 264 and Central third at 271.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen are next scheduled to play starting at 10 a.m. today for the Douglas Invitational at the Douglas Community Club & Golf Course.
There are currently six one-day rounds scheduled before the two-day East Conference tournament slated for May 15-16 in Sheridan.