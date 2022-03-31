The Laramie High track and field teams got the outdoor season underway last Saturday at two meets.
Most of the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen varsity athletes competed at the Runners Roost of Fort Collins Invitational hosted by Fort Collins High at French Field in Colorado. The junior varsity athletes competed at the John Ganser Invitational in Sidney, Nebraska.
The Lady Plainsmen finished seventh out of 23 teams at the Runners Roost, which mostly featured teams along the Front Range in addition Cheyenne Central and Natrona County joining Laramie from Wyoming. The Plainsmen were 10th out of 20 teams.
The LHS girls had three strong relay teams. The 4x200-meter relay of junior Kodi Johnson, senior Cassandra Wulff, junior Bailey Craven and sophomore Addison Forry finished runner-up in a field of 15 teams in 1 minute, 49.70 seconds. Fossil Ridge won the race in 1:44.98.
The Lady Plainsmen were third in the 4x100 relay when sophomore Andee Dory was leadoff and joined by Wulff, Craven and Johnson to finish in 52.63. Another third-place relay for the LHS girls was in the 4x400 when Forry, sophomore Leah Schabron, Johnson and senior Carey Berendsen finished in 4:20.61.
Forry was also runner-up in the 400 when she crossed the finish line in 1:00.97 with Natrona’s Ella Spear winning at 1:00.26 in a field of 47 runners. Forry was also eighth in the 200 at 27.69.
Dory was seventh in the 100 at 13.21 and ninth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 1½ inches. Schabron was also ninth in the 400 in 1:03.35.
The Plainsmen’s strengths were in the sprints, led by senior Quail Perkins. He was runner-up in the 100 at 11.25 with Castle View’s Ace Malone winning in 11.12 in a field of 64 athletes. Perkins was also eighth in the 200 in 23.53.
LHS senior William McCrea was third in the 400 in 51.48 in a field of 56, and junior Meyer Smith was also third in the 800 in 2:01.52 among a field of 53.
The Plainsmen 4x400 relay team of senior Cameron Burns, Smith, McCrea and Perkins was fifth in 3:37.63.
Laramie Junior John Rose turned in a fourth-place finish in the high jump when he cleared the bar at 5-10 in a field of 22.