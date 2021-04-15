The Laramie High track and field teams were able to compete in the third outdoor meet of the young season last Friday in Cheyenne.
The Okie Blanchard Invite at Cheyenne East also featured the three Cheyenne schools and other regional boys and girls teams from Saratoga, Encampment, Hanna-Elk Mountain and Pine Bluffs.
The meet was tallied for team scores. Cheyenne East won the boys standings with 142 points; Cheyenne Central the girls with 138. The LHS boys finished second with 132; the girls third with 109.5 with Cheyenne East runner-up at 127.5.
LHS won a total of 10 events, evenly split between the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen with each winning two relays.
The Plainsmen 4x100-meter relay team of senior Aidan Morris, junior Cole Perkins, senior Travis Judd and senior Garrett Dodd finished in 45.01 seconds for the win. Judd, senior Austin Dahl, Perkins and Dodd won the 4x400 in 3:42.22.
Morris also won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9¼ inches; and the 110 hurdles in 16.49.
LHS freshman Dominic Eberle rounded out the event wins for the Plainsmen when he won the long-distance 3,200 in 11:08.08.
Perkins was also second in the 200 in 24.43. Other runner-up finishes were from sophomore Cooper Kaligis in the 3,200 in 11:17.95 and sophomore Mahlon Morris in the triple jump at 41-5.
The Lady Plainsmen 4x800 relay of freshman Addie Forry, junior Ilyssa Soule, freshman Leah Schabron and senior Libby Berryhill won in 10:55.74. The sprinters of senior Taylor Gardner, junior Mischa Yurista, junior Cassandra Wulff and sophomore Kodi Johnson won the 4x100 in 52.70.
Forry also won the 800 in 2:34.14; Gardner won the triple jump at 35-1½ and the 100 hurdles in 16.13.
Gardner was also second in the long jump at 16-5¼ and Berryhill was runner-up in the 400 in 1:00.92.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen are next scheduled — weather permitting — to host the only spring meet at Deti Stadium this Friday with field events at 9:30 a.m. and track events at 10:30 a.m.