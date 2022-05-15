Hosting its first Class 4A East Conference Regional Track and Field Meet in over a decade, Laramie High gave its fans plenty to cheer about on Friday and Saturday at Deti Stadium.
LHS secured three regional championships during the first day of competition, with a bevy of student-athletes qualifying for state with top-eight finishes.
Sophomore Dominic Eberle took first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 25.53 seconds, with junior Cooper Kaligis and freshman Gideon Moore also qualifying in the event. Kaligis finished sixth at 10:43.89, followed by Moore in seventh at 10:47.70.
Laramie also swept the 1600 medley relay on Friday. The girls team of Kodi Johnson, Cassie Wulff, Leah Schabron and Addison Forry finished in 4:29.11 to win the race, while Jackson Reed, Brayden McKinney, Will McCrea and Meyer Smith took first on the boys side with a time of 3:42.17.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen each had two individuals advance in the 800m. Smith and Cameron Burns took second and seventh on the boys side, respectively, with times of 2:04.99 and 2:08.15. Forry was second in the girls event at 2:19.87, while Carey Berendsen was eighth at 2:27.67.
Adrien Calderon moved on in the boys pole vault, placing third at 12-9, while Christopher Gonzales took sixth for the Plainsmen in the discus at 130-8. Emily Gardner rounded out Friday’s qualifiers, placing fourth in the girls long jump with a leap of 16-9 ¼.
Saturday featured the finals for a handful of track events, as well as the boys and girls shot put, triple jump and high jump.
As for the field events, Ashlyn Bingham and Nithaniel Taylor each advanced in the triple jump with an eighth-place finish. Bingham recorded a leap of 35-2 ¾, while Taylor posted a 39-6 ¾. The Plainsmen also had two qualifiers in the high jump, with Gabriel Sanchez taking third at 5-10 and Jaden Smith finishing sixth at 5-8.
Laramie had plenty of success on the track, as well.
The boys 4x800 relay team of Smith, Burns, Russell King and McCrea took first with a time of 8:24.08, while Forry won the girls 400m in 58.41. Schabron also qualified in the 400m, finishing eighth with a time of 1:04.84. McCrea, who had already pre-qualified in the same event on the boys side, placed third at 50.99.
Both 4x400 relay teams had also pre-qualified for state prior to the regional meet. Wulff, Schabron, Berendsen, Forry completed the race in 4:10.10 for a second-place finish on the girls side, while Smith, McKinney, Burns and McCrea placed third for the Plainsmen at 3:30.07. Wulff and Johnson also qualified in the girls 200m, finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, with times of 27.92 and 28.10.
Berendsen advanced, as well, running 5:36.13 for an eighth-place finish in the girls 1600m. Eberle placed seventh in the boys event with a time of 4.45.11.
Max Alexander and Jackson Devine qualified in the 110m and 300m hurdles, respectively. Alexander completed the race in 17.43 to finish seventh, while Jackson Devine placed eighth at 44.41.
The state track and field meet will take place Thursday-Saturday in Casper.