The Laramie High volleyball team returns all but two varsity players from last year’s third-place team, and all are expected to contribute for the Plainsmen right away.

LHS is led by three seniors, including University of Wyoming commit Maddy Stucky, Anna Sell and Sidnie Study. The team also has a deep group of juniors, including Michon Sailors, Savanna Steiret, Carson Milam and Jaidan Catterson.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

