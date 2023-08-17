The Laramie High volleyball team returns all but two varsity players from last year’s third-place team, and all are expected to contribute for the Plainsmen right away.
LHS is led by three seniors, including University of Wyoming commit Maddy Stucky, Anna Sell and Sidnie Study. The team also has a deep group of juniors, including Michon Sailors, Savanna Steiret, Carson Milam and Jaidan Catterson.
Sophomores Tessa Dodd, Kierra Gardner and Ava Plassmeyer could also play significant roles throughout the season.
This season will be LHS coach Jill Stucky’s sixth during her second stint as the Plainsmen’s head coach. She was rehired in 2020 after serving as the school’s head coach from 2013-14.
LHS had 27 freshmen come out for volleyball this fall, which is well above the norm given the variety of fall sports, Jill Stucky said.
“We feel like we can make a run for (another state championship),” Jill Stucky told WyoSports on Tuesday.
Maddy Stucky is the unquestioned leader of the team. She plays club volleyball in Colorado when she’s not with the Plainsmen, and constantly tries to grow as a player during the winter and spring. She is following in the footsteps of her sister Alexis Stucky, who is now a setter for the University of Florida.
“Being the setter, I am confident I can set anyone up and they will be able to finish the play for us,” Maddy Stucky said.
Study is a defensive-minded player who has seen impressive play and attitudes from the sophomores on the team so far in practice. The underclassmen have shown up wanting to absorb information from older players and coaches.
“A good goal for us to have this year is to work together positively and progress throughout the season, hopefully peaking at the end,” Study said.
Study also said she’s noticed a sense of maturity in a team returning so many players from last season. The relationship between everyone on the team has continued to grow as the team figures out the best way to work and communicate together.
Going into the season, Jill Stucky has made it a point to identify players with high levels of communication who react well in high-stress situations and are efficient in their movements.
“We have to be able to handle errors and bounce back quickly so that we can take healthy swings on the first ball and get a first ball side out,” Jill Stucky said.
Jill Stucky also said her message to the team changes over the course of a season. The idea behind it is for her players to master one skill before moving on to another.
For LHS, last season’s weaknesses are now this season’s strengths. The Plainsmen were one of the youngest teams in the state and rostered three freshmen and two sophomores, and those same players return with the experience of playing varsity last fall.
Sell is an intelligent player for the Plainsmen, Jill Stucky said, and is constantly near the top of the stat sheet in digs.
“I love the first tournaments of the season because that’s the first time we get to see our potential and build from there,” Sell said. “The season can start to become a grind because we do everything with a purpose of trying to compete for a state title.”
Sell also said she enjoys being around her teammates because of the energy they bring and the relationships she has built with them over the course of her career.
Laramie ended the regular season with a six-match winning streak last fall, and that momentum carried them to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament. LHS’ only loss at state came against the eventual state champions of Kelly Walsh.
The Plainsmen rebounded in their final match, beating Thunder Basin 3-2 in the third-place game to take home hardware.
LHS has three volleyball state titles in its history, and the last two came in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.
“We have a group of kids that really want to get better,” Jill Stucky said. “They don’t just want to be good in high school, they want to go beyond that, and I’m the right coach for them because I can out my pinpoint my finger to exactly what they need to work on.”
LHS will start the season at next weekend’s Cheyenne Invite at East High, with the times still being determined.
