LARAMIE — Laramie High standout volleyball player Maddy Stucky received statewide recognition Thursday when she was named 2022-23 Gatorade player of the year.

She followed her sister, Alexis Stucky, who claimed the award the previous two season and is a standout freshman at the University of Florida. Maddy is also the fourth Gatorade player of the year for volleyball from Laramie High.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus