LARAMIE — Laramie High standout volleyball player Maddy Stucky received statewide recognition Thursday when she was named 2022-23 Gatorade player of the year.
She followed her sister, Alexis Stucky, who claimed the award the previous two season and is a standout freshman at the University of Florida. Maddy is also the fourth Gatorade player of the year for volleyball from Laramie High.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Stucky as Wyoming’s best high school volleyball player regardless of classification.
Maddy is a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade national volleyball player of the year award to be announced in January, according to a news release.
The 5-foot-11 junior setter led the Lady Plainsmen (27-8 overall) to a third-place finish in Wyoming’s Class 4A state tournament this past season. Stucky compiled 892 assists, 261 digs, 143 kills, 61 blocks and 37 aces, posting a .344 hitting percentage on the attack. Rated as the nation’s No. 130 prospect in the Class of 2024 by PrepVolleyball.com, she again proved herself to be a true all-court threat, earning Class 4A All-State honors for the third consecutive season.
Also an avid equestrian competitor, Stucky has volunteered locally as president of the Wyoming Quarter Horse Youth Association.
“She gave my team fits this season,” said Sheridan High coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine in the release. “She’s a smart, aggressive player and extremely impressive when it comes to her tenacity. She carried her team further than people expected them to go this season through her teamwork and leadership. She shut down some of the best outside hitters in the area as that right side blocker, and caused a lot of frustration to defenses by the way she ran their offense as a setter.”
Stucky has maintained a 3.51 GPA in the classroom, and has verbally committed to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Wyoming after playing her senior season at Laramie starting this fall.
The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade player of the year selection committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Being a Gatorade player of the year means paying it forward for the next generation. Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every player of the year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport. To date, Gatorade player of the year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.