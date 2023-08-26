The Laramie High volleyball team won its first five matches of the season at this weekend's Cheyenne Invite.
LHS won its first match 2-1 over Kelly Walsh on Friday. Laramie won the first set 25-12, lost the second set 25-23 and put the Trojans away with a 25-19 win in the third set.
Against Kelly Walsh, senior Maddy Stucky filled the state sheet with 16 of the team's 19 assists. She also had six kills, six digs, one block and one ace.
Sophomore Tessa Dodd led the team in kills with seven. She also led the team in aces (two) and blocks (four).
"It was a great first day of play," Dodd said in an email to WyoSports. "We had really bright moments offensively and I liked our serving game, but there are still errors to clean up and places to improve."
Senior Sidnie Study led the team in digs with nine. Junior Michon Sailors, sophomore Kierra Gardner, junior Savanna Steiret, sophomore Ava Plassmeyer and senior Anna Sell also contributed in the win.
"We bounced back in the third set," Sailors said. "It was truly a great uplifting win for us."
In game two against Rock Springs, Laramie won both sets. LHS took set one 25-10, and set two 25-18.
Stucky recorded 12 of the team's 13 assist to push her total for the day to28. She also recorded the team's only block.
Gardner led the team in kills with six, while Sell led the team in digs with four. The team recorded seven aces, with Stucky and Study being tied for the team-lead at two.
LHS followed up the two wins with three more Saturday. Laramie beat Natrona County 2-0, No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin 2-1 and No. 5-ranked Cheyenne East 2-0 (25-11 and 25-9).
Against Natrona, Stucky had a team-high 20 assists. Gardner led the way with seven kills, followed by Plassmeyer, Sailors, Dodd and Savanna Steiert with four kills apiece.
Against the Bolts, Stucky finished with 27 assists, Sell had seven digs and Dodd had 10 kills.
In the final match of the weekend against East, Stucky had nine assists, Sailors had six kills and Stucky and Gardner had four digs each. Sell added a team-high two aces.
"We played some tough competition today with a winning mindset, from the first set to the last," Stucky said. "We outlasted our opponents, which ultimately took us to victory."
LHS will return to play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Rawlins.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.