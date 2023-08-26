The Laramie High volleyball team won its first five matches of the season at this weekend's Cheyenne Invite.

LHS won its first match 2-1 over Kelly Walsh on Friday. Laramie won the first set 25-12, lost the second set 25-23 and put the Trojans away with a 25-19 win in the third set.


