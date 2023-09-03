Laramie High volleyball went 3-0 on Saturday at the Gillette Invitational at Campbell County High School with wins over Spearfish, Campbell County and Rapid City Christian.
Against Spearfish, Laramie won set one 25-10, set two 25-14. Maddy Stucky led LHS with in assists with 16 and digs with five. Michon Sailors had the most blocks on the Plainsmen with three. Tessa Dodd had five kills to lead LHS. Dodd and Stucky had two aces each.
Against Campbell County, The Plainsmen won set one 25-17, set two 25-21. Stucky dominated with 23 assists. Dodd again lead Laramie in kills with 10 and Sailors continued to lead the team in blocks adding five more. Kierra Gardner and Anna Sell had eight digs each.
Against RC Christian, Laramie won set one 25-17, set two 25-21. Stucky had 21 assists and tied Sailors for the team lead in blocks with 2. Dodd, Sailors and Savanna Steiert had six kills each. Sell had the most digs on the team with 14.
"I'm extremely impressed with my team's will to win," LHS head volleyball coach Jill Stuckey told WyoSports on Friday. "We had moments this weekend where we had to play from behind and we kept our composure and showed a lot of grit. Overall, I like our defensive improvements since last weekend and I'm happy the girls are finding success within our system."
LHS volleyball returns to play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Rawlins in Rawlins.
