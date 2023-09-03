Laramie High volleyball went 3-0 on Saturday at the Gillette Invitational at Campbell County High School with wins over Spearfish, Campbell County and Rapid City Christian.

Against Spearfish, Laramie won set one 25-10, set two 25-14. Maddy Stucky led LHS with in assists with 16 and digs with five. Michon Sailors had the most blocks on the Plainsmen with three. Tessa Dodd had five kills to lead LHS. Dodd and Stucky had two aces each.


