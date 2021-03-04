It’s a popular trend for all levels of basketball.
Despite the position, high school players have a desire to perfect shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and practice it constantly.
The Laramie High boys and girls teams are filled with long-distance shooters whether they play from No. 5 through No. 1 on the floor.
But what has not changed is there’s still just a couple or even just one player who is a team’s go-to 3-point specialist to make the big shot in crunch time.
More often than not this season, the stat lines for Lady Plainsman senior Kylee Cox and Plainsman sophomore Jaedyn Brown showed 3’s more than 2’s consistently for all four quarters. Sometimes in bunches when they are feeling hot from downtown.
It comes from a unique confidence in themselves and from their teammates.
“I really don’t think about it that much,” Cox said. “I just kind of do it and have the confidence to shoot when I’m open and I’m also comfortable when a person is guarding me.”
Brown added: “My teammates are always helpful by hyping me up and getting me ready to shoot. A lot of it also comes from the defensive end. When I come ready to play and work hard on defense it definitely impacts my shooting and how I shoot.”
They will no doubt be key spokes for their respective wheels when the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen play Cheyenne East today in the Wyoming Class 4A East regional tournaments.
Cox enters the postseason leading the Lady Plainsmen with 11.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in 4A. She far and away leads the LHS girls with 52 made 3-pointers on 127 attempts for 41% from that distance.
“Kylee really brings a confidence to our team and has been consistent all year with having a lot of confidence in herself and her team,” Lady Plainsman coach Nick Darling said. “Her leadership by example has been phenomenal. She is super passionate, wants to win and proves it every time she is on the floor. She doesn’t take a day off and goes hard every single time.”
Brown is seventh in 4A with an average of 16.3 points. He leads the Plainsmen in 3-point shooting by a similarly large margin with 55 makes on 151 tries for 36%.
“In the last half of the year after scouting and making defensive adjustments, everybody has worked hard at trying to take Jaedyn away,” Plainsman coach Jim Shaffer said. “It’s a compliment to him because they know how important he is to our basketball team in terms of scoring for us. Everyone is guarding him and trying to keep the basketball out of his hands.
“… He’s an unbelievable kid. Nobody has put in more time or worked harder than he has to have the success he has. He loves the game, loves to play and loves to compete. The best thing about him is that he a sophomore with two more years and he’s only going to get bigger and stronger. Because of his work ethic and how much he loves the game, he’s going to get better and be a really, really good player.”
And shooting 3’s is not all Cox and Brown are solely mindful of either. They also take pride in guarding opposing shooters.
“We all have different jobs, but everybody needs to box out,” Cox said. “Myself, and (freshman Addison) Forry, are the persons who are on the best shooters for another team by getting there and putting our hands up. I like guarding a really good player.”
Brown added: “I think of it from a viewpoint to win my matchup. If I let my matchup above 20 points, and I have 22, that’s not very great. So I’m always trying my best to have the largest margin between my points and his points.”
The format for the boys and girls regional tournaments changed this season to more safely play games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regionals will begin with single-elimination quadrant semifinals today at selected locations within the quadrants to decide the two teams from each that will either go to the state tournament or end the season. The boys and girls are also separated at different venues within a city.
Later tonight will also be the quadrant championships to begin state seeding. After a travel day for Friday, the top teams from both quadrants will meet Saturday to decide seeds No. 1 and No. 2 and the other two playing for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
“The East has so many good teams that there will be some good teams that don’t make (state),” Shaffer said. “In the Northeast there’s three really good teams and only two will go and it’s the same with our Southeast. It’s unfortunate in that respect where I’m not sure the best eight teams will be at the state tournament. But it is what it is.”
The past several years were three days of double-elimination brackets with all eight boys and girls teams in either the East or West regions at one location.
“I would have more confidence (of making state) if it was double-elimination,” Darling said. “It is what it is and everybody has to deal with this type of situation with COVID-19. You can’t pout about it, but prepare the best you can and do what you can do.”
PLAINSMEN
The LHS boys are the No. 3 seed in the Southeast Quadrant and will play No. 2 Cheyenne East at 4:30 p.m. today at Cheyenne Central.
In the final WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll released Wednesday, East (15-2 overall, 4-2 Southeast) was ranked third with two second-place votes, 10 third place, four fourth place and three fifth place for 147 points. Laramie (11-7, 2-4) received three fifth-place votes for nine points.
“We only started one senior, so we are young,” Shaffer said. “We’ve had (as of Tuesday) 57 or 58 practices and 18 games. With just experience we got a lot of young guys on the court and got better individually as players and as a team. We started nine different guys and a lot of guys had an opportunity to play.
“You may not see that in our record. We started off 7-0 and then late in the season had five straight games against either the first-, second- or third-ranked teams in the state that put a dent in our record. But it made us a better basketball team and we were competitive in all those games.
“Our focus was to get better every day and now it is to play our best basketball for a one-game season against East to qualify for state.”
In addition to Brown, the Plainsmen are also led by sophomore Mahlon Morris (12.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game), junior Trey Enzi (7.9 ppg, team-high 6.2 rpg), senior Garrett Dodd (5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and junior Jake Vigen (4.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
East is led by senior Graedyn Buell, who has a 4A best 25.6 points and third-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. Senior Jake Rayl adds 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and a 4A fourth-best 4.6 assists per game.
The Plainsmen lost to the Thunderbirds 73-62 on Feb. 18 at home and 75-58 on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne.
“(East) is really good in transition, so we have to keep them out of transition,” Shaffer said. “That’s easier said than done because they are really quick and athletic. So we have to take care of the basketball. … We can’t defend it if there’s no way to get back after turning the basketball over.
“When (East) scored 73 and 75 points, a lot of it didn’t have anything to do with playing good or bad defense, but we didn’t take care of the ball offensively and fed their transition. They will press and we have to handle their pressure.”
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls are the Southeast No. 4 seed and will play the No. 1 East girls at 3 p.m. today at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.
East (14-2, 6-0) is ranked second in the final poll with 11 second-place votes and nine for third place for 213 points. Laramie (7-11, 1-5) received a vote for fourth place for six points.
“It’s been kind of a strange year for us with all things considered losing Morgann Jensen,” Darling said. “We had to find our own new identity for the team and getting comfortable with different roles. Down the stretch, I thought we played pretty well.
“My expectations this year was pretty high to be successful, and I think we lost five games by three or four point or less. We could have a different record right now if the ball bounced a little bit differently. We also played a lot of young girls with a whole bunch of freshmen and sophomores — it is encouraging for the future, but I expected us to have a better record at this point. They’ve all battled through, came together, worked really hard and continued to get better.”
Jensen was lost for the season midway through with a lower leg injury. She was averaging 10.4 points and team highs in rebounds (7.9), assists (3.4) and steals (2.6).
Along with Cox, the Lady Plainsmen are also led by senior Kayla Vasquez (11.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Forry (6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and junior Janey Adair (4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg).
The Lady T-Birds are balanced with four players averaging more than eight points per contest: sophomore Boden Liljedahl (14.4), senior Cheyenna Alvarado (9.1), freshman Bradie Schlabs (8.8) and senior Emma Jacobsen (8.4). Schlabs also distributes the ball for a 4A best 4.3 assists.
The Lady T-Birds beat the Lady Plainsmen 58-51 on Feb. 18 in Laramie and 61-44 on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne.
“Anybody can come out, shoot lights out and win a game,” Darling said. “East has proven to be the best team in our quadrant. But it’s a matchup I’m relatively OK with — we played them well the first time and the second time wasn’t as good. But I’m confident in my girls. If we can play the way I know we can play, I think we will be successful.”