The Laramie High basketball teams went on the longest road trip of the season Friday and Saturday for Class 4A East Conference games in Casper and Sheridan.
The girls and boys doubleheaders began with contests at Kelly Walsh in Casper Friday night. The teams then immediately boarded the buses for about two more hours of road time, arriving in Sheridan very late Friday night, early Saturday morning.
With three games remaining in the conference season, the fourth-ranked Lady Plainsmen (12-6 overall, 5-2 East) made the most of their trip with a key sweep. The LHS girls beat Kelly Walsh 65-55 in a game that was not as close as it appears in the final score. The Lady Plainsmen, albeit a little sluggish at the start, came back in the second half to beat Sheridan 59-52.
The road wasn’t as kind for the Plainsmen (10-8, 2-5) as they lost 64-46 to third-ranked Kelly Walsh and 74-53 against fourth-ranked Sheridan.
LADY PLAINSMEN
The LHS girls used a strong second quarter to outscore Kelly Walsh 17-7 in the period to take a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished en route to the win.
The Lady Plainsmen had an eight-point lead three different times at 22-14 after a layup from Kylin Shipman, at 27-19 after she hit a 3-pointer and 29-21 after a layup from Ruby Dorrell for the halftime difference.
Laramie outscored the Lady Trojans 21-11 in the third quarter, highlighted by a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Bella Yates for her first career trey.
Shipman led LHS with 16 points, Morgan Jensen added 13 and Addison Forry 12 for three players in double figures. Also scoring for Laramie were Janey Adair (8), Carson Milam (7), Dorrell (6) and Yates (3).
Laramie led by as much as 26 points in the fourth quarter before the Trojans finished the game with a 16-0 run, mostly against the Laramie reserves as Lady Plainsmen coach Terrance Reese played many players knowing the quick turnaround for the next day against Sheridan.
But as feared, the first half was a struggle for the LHS girls on Saturday as the Lady Broncs jumped out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and each team scored eight points in the second for a 25-19 Sheridan lead.
“We weren’t playing very good basketball,” said Reese during his KOWB 1290 AM postgame interview. “Everyone knew it and I didn’t have to say much at halftime. … “(Then) we started playing with passion. … I told the girls ‘we can make every excuse in the world if we lose the game,’ but we are not about excuses. I’m not about making excuses to them, and we hold each other accountable.
“We got after it defensively, started taking care of the basketball better and rebound a little bit better.”
Down 37-34 heading into the final period, Laramie outscored Sheridan 25-15 in the fourth. Jensen converted an inside bucket for the Lady Plainsmen’s first lead at 38-37, Milam added all five of her points in the quarter, Yates had an offensive board and put-back and Forry helped seal the win with a steal and a layup for an 11-point lead with just under two minutes left.
Four players scored in double figures led by Jensen’s 15, followed by Forry (13), Shipman (11), Dorrell (11), Milam (5), Adair (2) and Yates (2)
PLAINSMEN
The Plainsmen had tough second halves against their ranked opponents as per this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media poll.
The LHS boys stayed with Kelly Walsh for the first three quarters, trailing just 45-42 after Laramie’s Karson Busch banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third.
But it was all Trojans down the stretch for a 19-4 difference in the period to pull away from the Plainsmen.
Mahlon Morris led Laramie with 16 points and Levi Brown added 14 to get into double-figure scoring. Other scorers for the Plainsmen were Jackson Devine (5), Busch (5), Neil Summers (4) and Trey Enzi (2).
Kelly Walsh’s Davis Crilly scored a game-high 23 points and was close to a double-double with nine rebounds.
Nine players got into the scoring column for LHS against Sheridan, but the Broncs’ long-distance shooting and points after turnovers were too much to overcome for the Plainsmen.
Sheridan led from start to finish to methodically pull away from Laramie, leading 14-12 after the first quarter, 34-28 at halftime and 54-34 after the third quarter.
“(We had) an inability to guard the basketball and contest the 3’s,” Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said during his postgame radio interview. “Sheridan is another good basketball team and we were good enough to be competitive and right there, but couldn’t get over the hump.”
“Seems like every time we made a run, (Sheridan) would come down and hit a 3. We are just not doing what we need to defensively by not letting people have catch-and-shoot 3’s. Then off of turnovers when we can’t get back and defend it — it’s a little bit frustrating we are not doing a better job with that.”
Morris led Laramie with 16 points and Busch had 11. Other Plainsmen scorers were Enzi (8), Brown (4), Summers (4), Diego Medina (3), Brandon Chavez (3), Devine (2) and Mason Branch (2).
Sheridan’s Sean Sander had a game-high 18 points, all from five 3-pointers. Frank Sinclair added 17.