ROCK SPRINGS — Laramie senior Alexia Lucero was not ready for her senior campaign to come to an end.
But after losing in the opening round to Kelly Walsh, the Lady Plainsmen faced elimination Friday morning against Natrona County during the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament.
Instead of buckling under the pressure, the senior turned in a masterful performance. Lucero potted four goals against the Lady Mustangs to help lead her team to a 5-3 win and a berth in the consolation finals.
“We knew this could be our last game if we didn’t win it for our seniors,” Lucero said. “We knew we had to bring it. I, for sure, didn’t want this to be my last game. I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Despite the performance from its senior, Natrona did not make it easy on the Lady Plainsmen.
In the sixth minute, Natrona began to turn up the pressure. Kylan Campbell put a free kick from the 19 off the crossbar and immediately after, Saige Gustafson put a shot just over the net.
Two minutes later, Laramie goalkeeper Mckenna Barham stoned two grade-A chances for the Mustangs. She made a sliding save on a shot from Gustafson and then got to her feet quick enough to take care of the rebound opportunity.
The big saves from Barham gave Laramie the break it needed.
In the 16th minute, Chloe Wallhead ran onto the ball in the penalty area and crossed to a waiting Lucero, who redirected the cross attempt into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. One minute later, on a nearly identical play, Lucero redirected a cross from Morgan Hansen to make it 2-0.
“Mckenna is an outstanding goalkeeper,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “There is a reason she is one of the top keepers in the league. But it was nice to see our team respond to (her early saves).”
Laramie turned up its pressure following the two goals, generating the next five shot attempts, three of which made it on frame. But in the 25th, Gustafson finally managed to beat Barham and cut the Plainsmen lead to just one.
Early in the second half, Lucero completed her hat trick with a shot from in tight in the 46th to give Laramie a 3-1 lead. But less than 30 seconds later, Natrona’s Chayse Graham cut the lead back to one.
Twelve minutes later, Laramie saw the two-goal lead it had built early in the second half erased. In the 58th, Gustafson netted her second goal on a shot that slipped under a sliding Barham.
Tydings admitted that her team had struggled to get momentum back after losing it. But this time, the Lady Plainsmen were able to avoid sinking.
It started with a near-miss one minute after the game-tying goal, and on the ensuing corner kick, the ball bounced its way to the foot of Allison Beeston near the 15. The senior gathered the ball and rifled a curving shot to the top-left corner of the net, restoring Laramie’s two-goal lead.
“(Seizing momentum back) is something we have been working on all year,” Lucero said. “If we get scored on, we have to pick our heads up and go back at them twice as hard. If we get down, the team momentum plummets.
“Once they scored, we knew we had to go back at them twice as hard.”
Lucero added her fourth of the game in the 77th to seal the win for the Lady Plainsmen. Her performance in the game embodied the kind of player she has been throughout here career at Laramie, Tydings said.
“She is the staple of this program,” she said. “It is nice to see her having success this year. She hasn’t had a lot of success on goal, but she has been a total root player for our team.”
With the win, Laramie advances to the 4A consolation game on Saturday. It will play the winner of Riverton vs. Sheridan.
LARAMIE 5, NATRONA COUNTY 3
Halftime: Laramie 2-1
Goal: Laramie, Lucero (C. Wallhead) 16. Laramie, Lucero (Hansen), 17, NC, Gustafson (unknown), 25, Laramie, Lucero (unassisted), 46, NC, Graham (unassisted), 46, NC, Gustafson (unassisted), 58, Laramie, Beeston (unknown), 60, Laramie, Lucero (A. Wallhead), 77.
Shots: Laramie 19, NC 13. Shots on goal: Laramie 12, NC 8. Saves: Laramie 5 (Barham), Natrona 7 (Barthel).
Corner kicks: Laramie 4, NC 3. Offsides: Laramie 2, NC 1. Fouls: Laramie 6, Natrona 2.